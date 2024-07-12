Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira and Lydia team up to take on lying Samson

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Friday, July 12), Lydia starts to have suspicions over Samson as she watches him have a rather interesting conversation with Josh…

Moira then chats to Lydia and tries to convince her to join her in getting the truth out of her stepson.

But, can Lydia help Moira prise the truth out of Samson and serve justice to Matty in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia has her concerns (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira wants Lydia’s help

Lydia stands in the distance as she watches Samson and Josh discuss the stabbing. She overhears Josh threatening Samson and encouraging him to continue lying to the police.

With suspicions starting to emerge for Lydia, Moira meets up with her and tries to get her onboard with her new plan to get the truth out of Samson.

Will Lydia agree to help Moira out though? And, will they successfully bring some honesty out of lying Samson?

Rose saves Clemmie’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose saves the day

Viewers will know that, this week, baby Evan was rushed to hospital after developing a cough. Kim covered for Billy after finding him drunk, lying to Dawn that she’d been the one to burst the family bubble rather than Billy.

Tonight, with Dawn stressing over baby Evan, she forgets to do anything for Clemmie’s birthday.

Wanting to prove that she’s the better grandmother, Rose then aims to save the day by putting together a celebratory spread for Clemmie.

Dawn and Will are impressed with Rose’s efforts and are grateful for her quick-thinking.

However, Kim’s not happy when she finds out that the party is going ahead without her. Yes – Rose didn’t invite her to the event.

Is Rose’s plan starting to come together? And, is Dawn finally starting to accept her mum in her life?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

