Emmerdale won’t air tonight – here’s when it’s back

Emmerdale won’t be airing tonight (Wednesday, June 26), in another huge shake-up to the TV schedule. But, when can you watch the ITV soap this week?

With coverage of The UEFA European Football Championship being shown on ITV1 from 7.15pm – 10.30pm, Emmerdale won’t be airing in its usual 7.30pm slot.

When is Emmerdale next on?

Emmerdale didn’t air on Tuesday, June 25 and will not air on Wednesday, June 26 either. However, soap fans will be able to get their Emmerdale fix later in the week.

The ITV soap will return to screens on Thursday, June 27 with an hour-long episode, airing from 7.30pm – 8.30pm. Emmerdale will then air in its usual 7.30pm slot on Friday, June 28.

Wednesday will be a soap-less day for ITV fans, as Coronation Street will also not be airing due to the football. Corrie will be back on Friday, June 28.

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain visits Matty in prison

This week in Emmerdale, Matty has been struggling in prison after being unexpectedly introduced to his new cellmate, Les. He has made Matty fear for his safety after taunting him with a series of quips in their shared cell.

Matty confides in Cain about his concerns when he comes to visit him in prison later in the week. He points out Les as his new cellmate and struggles to contain his emotions while speaking to Cain.

Cain advises Matty to use violence against anyone who may threaten him, but this advice leaves Matty even more terrified as he considers what he may have to do in jail.

Will Matty end up taking Cain’s advice on board?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

