Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? We know there will be one sad exit ahead after actor Steve Halliwell died last year.

And following some other huge departures last year, there’s sure to be more ahead this year. Here’s our round-up of who’s coming and going in 2023.

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

As of May 2024 there are no cast exits on the horizon. But there is a question mark hanging over the future of Ethan Anderson.

Ethan is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Is Ethan Anderson leaving Emmerdale?

One way or another it seems pretty certain Ethan Anderson will be off our screens in the near future. He is currently facing charges after he crashed a car while under the influence and then ran away from the scene. The evidence stacked against him is pretty solid and a custodial sentence seems more than likely. But how long will he get?

Elsewhere, Ruby, Caleb and Cain are out for revenge. Nicky was in the car when it crashed and although Ethan pulled him out, he left him by the side of the road. Nicky had a severe bleed on the brain and so far doctors have been unable to wake him from his coma.

Ethan at first lied about his involvement, but now the truth is out, the Miligans and the Dingles are out for blood.

On Wednesday May 22 Ethan is run down by a mystery vehicle. The car then speeds off leaving Ethan bloodied and bruised at the side of the road.

He drags himself back to the village before collapsing. But will he be okay? Or is Ethan going to die instead of going to prison?

Bob’s son lost his life at New Year (Credit: ITV)

Who else has left Emmerdale in 2024

Two other characters have departed the Dales this year – Heath Hope and Amit Sharma.

Bob Hope’s son, Heath, was confirmed dead just minutes into the New Year’s Day episode as he was involved in a car smash.

Despite all attempts to save an injured Heath from the wreckage, it was clear that he had died on impact and couldn’t be brought back to life.

These tragic scenes marked the departure of Sebastian Dowling from the soap, after having played the role of Heath for 17 years alongside his real-life twin sister and Cathy Hope actress, Gabrielle Dowling.

Heath’s death turned his family’s world upside down. But, can they all support each other through their unimaginable grief?

Amit ended up leaving after his scheming was exposed (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Amit was forced to leave by Jai Sharma after he discovered Amit had killed his dad, Rishi. Jai pushed Amit down the stairs, locked him in a cupboard, then eventually let him go on the proviso Amit signed everything over to him and left without saying goodbye to anybody.

Amit agreed, but will he ever be back?

Pearl Ladderbanks

Earlier this year it was revealed Pearl Ladderbanks, former vet receptionist, had also died. Rhona, Paddy and Vanessa received a letter breaking the news to them.

Although no further mention has been made of her death, it comes after actress Meg Johnson, who played Pearl, died aged 86 in July 2023.

There will be a send off for Zak, for sure (Credit: ITV)

Zak Dingle

Although a departure hasn’t formally been announced, after the death of actor Steve Halliwell in December 2023, it seems likely Zak Dingle will be leaving the soap in 2024.

He’s currently in Scotland on-screen living with granddaughter Debbie Dingle. Zak has been referenced several times recently. His absence from daughter Belle’s wedding was explained by him being “too ill” to attend. But could the illness lead to an exit storyline?

Emmerdale has not revealed how or when Zak will go on-screen, although they did pay tribute to him late last year as the credits rolled. The soap may leave it another year or two before Zak will bow out, out of respect. But it stands to reason a character as long-standing and much-loved as Zak will get the send-off he deserves. And we’ll need all the tissues to watch it.

Who’s returning to Emmerdale in 2024?

Angelica is serving an eight-month sentence (Credit: ITV)

Angelica King

In March 2024 Angelica King was sentenced to eight months in a secure children’s home after she was driving the car that killed Heath Hope. She is now off screen, but could end up serving less time depending on her behaviour.

On Angelica’s time away, Nicola Wheeler, who plays Nicola King, Angel’s mum, recently revealed to Digital Spy: “Also, looking to the future, I would just say: ‘What is to come?’ Because what is Angel going to be like when she leaves the place? That is the big question, isn’t it? For eight months of her life, Nicola and Jimmy don’t have any control or influence over her at all.”

Actress Rebecca Bakes has confirmed she will be back as Angelica once the character returns home from the SCH. It seems she is having time off from the soap to complete her exams.

Taking to her Instagram stories after her exit, Rebecca shared a behind-the-scenes photo and wrote: “Had an amazing time filming this storyline, can’t wait to get back to it.”

This post suggests that the teenager will return to the role in the future, with the character not likely to be recast. It paves the way for a Christmas comeback for Angel, but what will she be like when she returns?

Who else has returned to Emmerdale in 2024?

She’s back! (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Woodfield

Actress Michelle Hardwick announced she was expecting her second baby in 2022. Michelle and wife Kate Brooks already have son, Teddy, who is three. Michelle gave birth to baby Betty in November 2022.

Her maternity leave meant Vanessa was off screens again last year. Viewers watched as Vanessa decided to take a job in Canada.

She was meant to be going with love interest Suzy, but the pair split up over the lack of trust in their relationship. At the last minute, Vanessa left alone.

She returned when Rhona kidnapped baby Ivy to help her friend. Vanessa then moved back to the village full-time and has rekindled things with Suzy.

Kerry’s return has been as chaotic as she is (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Wyatt

It was a busy few months for Kerry Wyatt in the build-up to her exit.

She confessed Chloe was in fact her real daughter, who she’d given up at birth. Then she discovered the truth about cheating fiancé Al Chapman. With life in the village all too much, Kerry decided to leave to take a job on cruise ships.

Kerry actress Laura Norton gave birth to her second child, with fiancé Mark Jordon, in 2022, so the exit was to cover her maternity leave.

She returned with a bang in March 2024 dressed as Cher and accused of stealing. She swore blind she hadn’t done it, but viewers know she did. Kerry immediately started mouthing off at both Chas and Charity over everything that has happened. However she has since softened and is even working at the Woolpack.

Who’s arriving in Emmerdale in 2024?

Rose has made herself at home at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Rose

Emmerdale last new character was Rose played by Christine Tremarco. Rose arrived when she was seen with Will Taylor in the hospital. It was then revealed she was Dawn’s estranged mum.

Although Dawn didn’t want anything to do with her at first, when Kim Tate tried to pay Rose to leave Dawn decided to try to give her mum a chance. She moved her in to Home Farm while she recovered from a broken arm.

However in the meantime, Dawn’s son, Evan has been diagnosed with leukaemia so Rose is seemingly sticking around. She’s not doing brilliantly at being a mum, but is trying a bit. How much longer will she be in town for?

