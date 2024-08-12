Former Emmerdale co-stars Kris Mochrie and Max Parker have confirmed a 2025 wedding date, two years after their romantic engagement news.

The pair met when they joined the ITV soap in 2019, where they played brothers Luke and Lee Posner.

They confirmed in 2020 that they were dating, before announcing their engagement in 2022.

The pair got engaged in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale co-stars set wedding date

Last week, Max Parker took to Instagram Stories where he confirmed the wedding was a year away.

“365 days, 365 things to do,” he wrote.

The couple became engaged in 2022 after Max proposed while on safari on a romantic holiday in South Africa.

Following the proposal, Kris wrote on Instagram: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.”

At the time, their Emmerdale co-stars congratulated them on the news, with Victoria Sugden actress Isabel Hodgins writing: “Shut the front door. This is the best thing I’ve ever heard. Love the pair of you so much!”

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, added: “Love love love to you both!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Max and Kris will get wed in 2025 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Luke and Lee Posner?

Kris’s character Lee had a short stay in the Dales, arriving and departing in 2019.

Lee is the biological father of Victoria Sugden‘s son Harry after the villain brutally raped her.

Due to a lack of evidence, no charges were brought against Lee, so Victoria’s brother Robert took matters into his own hands.

Robert attacked Lee and hit him over the head with a shovel. Lee was placed in a coma. He woke up from the coma, but later suffered an intracerebral haemorrhage and died. Robert is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence.

Luke stayed in the Dales for almost two years, joining in 2019 and leaving in 2021.

Following his brother’s death, Luke grew close to Victoria, but their short-lived relationship ended when Victoria said it felt weird being with her rapist’s brother.

Luke later decided there was nothing left for him in the Dales and he drove away for good.

