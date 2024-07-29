The 22 Kids and Counting family, the Radfords, have come under fire from fans who aren’t pleased with the recent episodes of their Channel 5 reality TV show.

In fact, plenty of viewers are fuming over the show’s new format – with some even threatening to stop watching the show altogether!

Viewers have been especially unimpressed with Noel Radford’s recent comments about stepping away from his career…

22 Kids and Counting fans fume over Noel Radford

The Radfords were back on Sunday night (July 28), where they showed off their large brood’s non-stop lives! It was here that dad Noel expressed that he wishes to cut down his working hours and take more time out for himself.

He even claimed that he felt “time [is] running out” for him to fulfil his own dreams, including moving abroad.

Although Noel seems eager to spread his wings, his fans aren’t happy. One fumed in the comment section of their Facebook page: “Needs to go back to the less staged/scripted version. This is embarrassing to watch and not realistic. Shame as I used to enjoy. Will stop watching now.”

Another questioned: “I might be wrong but didn’t he retire in the last series?”

Elsewhere, another viewer compared the programme to popular soap Emmerdale, due to its scripted nature. They said: “Sorry but this programme is more staged than Emmerdale it’s too predictable.”

Someone replied: “I thought the exact same.”

22 Kids and Counting fan reaction

And it seems others agree…

One wrote: “It’s all just pathetic acting. You can tell how embarrassing and stupid they feel in their voices.”

“Bit too much play acting this week. Not as genuine as normal,” remarked one viewer.

Another agreed: “I do love following you and your family…but I have to say this series seems very scripted.”

“Camera crew in the bedroom! Hahaha,” chimed in another.

Although plenty weren’t too fond of the format, others rallied in the comment section to share their support.

“Even if the show is staged I still love watching it,” said one and another added: “They obviously have to have some kind of rough format to work with otherwise it’d be [bleep] boring, give them a break guys!”

A third exclaimed: “The comments on these posts. People didn’t like the Radfords or moan it’s too staged but yet they are here constantly going on and on. Don’t like the way things are then don’t follow.”

