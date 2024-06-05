BGT winner Sydnie Christmas is tipped to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

She won the ITV talent competition by a whopping 27% of the vote, and bookies think she could be gold for reality TV producers.

Sydnie has already proven her singing credentials, but can she also dance?

Sydnie stole the show on Britain’s Got Talent, but could she do the same on a second Saturday night entertainment show? (Credit: Thames/ITV)

BGT winner Sydnie Christmas tipped for Strictly

Fresh from her BGT win, bookies Betideas have given Sydnie impressive odds to appear in another big reality series, according to OK!.

Her odds of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, the popular BBC One celebrity dance competition, are at 7/1.

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach won the 2023 series with professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

They have also give Sydnie 9/1 odds to join Celebrity Big Brother next year if it returns to ITV1.

Celebrity Big Brother returned to British TV screens earlier this year after six years off screen. Reality star David Potts won the 2024 series.

Could Sydnie follow in Ellie’s footsteps and win the Glitterball trophy? (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Sydnie Christmas on ‘fix’ claims

Sydnie Christmas, 28, is a singer and the winner of Britain’s Got Talent‘s 17th series in 2024. Her pitch-perfect rendition of Over the Rainbow scored highly with viewers, who handed her the win with a massive 27% of the total vote.

Born in Kent, Sydnie worked as a gym reception at the time of her BGT audition.

After the final, some fans complained of a ‘fix’ – explaining it by Sydnie having some previous singing experience under her belt.

They pointed out Sydnie had previously appeared on the E4 performing arts school programme Stage School in 2016 to 2017. She also performed on cruise ships and in David Bowie musical Lazarus at King’s Cross Theatre in London.

Sydnie hit back at the rumours, however. She told OK!: “It’s difficult, it takes it away from how hard the journey was or how rewarding the success is.

“I had to really graft and believe and want. I’m focusing on the people that did support me because I owe it all to them, without them it wouldn’t have happened.”

BGT boss Simon Cowell also dismissed the claims during the final of the competition. He told viewers: “I don’t think a single act tonight were professionals. They all had a regular job, yeah, and they did something extraordinary.”

