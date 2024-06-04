A performer of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Ssaulabi Performance Troupe has shared a picture of his catastrophic injury days after sustaining it during the BGT’s finale.

The performer suffered damage to his foot after landing badly following a collision with a co-star live on air.

Despite the accident, Ssaulabi Performance Troupe continued to wow judges and fans with their incredible performative Taekwondo.

The Ssaulabi Performance Troupe made it to the final of BGT (Credit: Thames/ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists

An Instagram picture from the star reveals the extent of the injury. It shows his lower leg and ankle held in place with a metal brace, suggesting a break.

@chaw._.chaw_ posts a picture of his horror injury from BGT (Credit: Instagram/@chaw._.chaw_)

Nonetheless, he appeared in good spirits in a second shot posted by a fellow Ssaulabi Performance Troupe performer. The second image showed his co-stars visiting him in hospital.

The team (and Paddington Bear!) visiting their injured friend in hospital (Credit: Instagram/@woo___._)

He also seems to have acquired some very British gifts – including a Paddington Bear plushie.

ITV confirmed to The Sun after the final that the performer had been injured and taken to hospital.

A statement said: “He was quickly seen by our onsite medical team before going to hospital for further treatment. All at BGT wish him a speedy recovery.”

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe performed a similar jump sequence in their first BGT audition(Credit: Thames/ITV)

Who are Ssaulabi Performance Troupe?

The Ssaulabi Performance Troupe are a team of talented Taekwondo performers from South Korea, the home of said martial art.

The team’s impressive routines fused the martial art with phenomenal acrobatic skill. They performed high kicks, big jumps and somersaults to an amazed audience, all while smashing wooden planks into pieces.

Their Britain’s Got Talent 2024 audition was so memorable that it prompted backstage presenters Ant and Dec to press their Golden Buzzer, sending the act straight through to the semi-finals. Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “The power, the beauty, the artistry it blows everything else I’ve seen out of the water.”

The judges heaped further praise on the troupe during the semi-finals, as they won the judges’ vote and progressed to the final. Simon Cowell said their performance was “one of the best live show performances I’ve ever seen on this show”.

Despite the devastating injury, the group continued through to the end of their final performance. They eventually placed tenth in the series.

Watch the Britain’s Got Talent final on ITVX.

Read more: Amanda Holden addresses quitting the UK as she declares she’s ‘going to take over Hollywood’

Did you enjoy watching the Ssaulabi Performance Troupe? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.