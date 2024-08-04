Bradley Walsh on ‘problem’ he’s facing because of hugely successful career

The Chase host Bradley Walsh previously opened up about an issue he faces because of the success he’s attained over the course of his career.

The star hosts his My Comedy Heroes show on Channel 5 tonight (Sunday, August 4).

And, in November of last year, The Chase host Brad sat down with Radio New Zealand for a chat about his life and career.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh on issue with his schedule

During the interview, the former Doctor Who star, 64, revealed that due to his busy schedule, he can’t afford to go on long holidays.

During the chat, he confessed that he would like to visit New Zealand. However, because he’s such a popular presenter, a long vacation just isn’t possible for Bradders.

“On my bucket list is New Zealand and the Cook Islands, that’s a place I’ve never been so I need to come,” he said.

“The problem is, at the moment I actually can’t devote five weeks, because if I go for any less than that, I don’t think it’s doing it justice.”

The hosts then decided that perhaps a series of Breaking Dad, with son Barney, could take place on their shores… Let’s hope the big bosses at ITV were listening in!

New Zealand is calling for Bradders (Credit: ITV)

‘Your mortality hits you’

One thing Brad won’t be doing, though, is touring the country on a motorbike.

Elsewhere in his interview with RNZ, the star revealed why he’s stopped riding his motorbike.

“I don’t ride my motorbike any more. I’ve got a Harley Davidson, I don’t ride it any more. I think what happens is, as you get older, your mortality sort of hits you and you think, oh I’m not too sure about this,” he said.

Bradley Walsh: My Comedy Heroes airs tonight (Sunday, August 4) at 6.35pm on Channel 5 and My5.

