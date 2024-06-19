Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Strictly pro and popular This Morning host join new line-up

BBC One has revealed the 20 famous faces taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024, and there are some very popular stars amid the line-up.

Last year, singer Wynne Evans won the title, beating Love Island’s Luca Bish, and Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh in the final. But not everyone was happy…

This year, there are more singers, reality TV stars, comedians, actors and sportspeople among the contestants – and there are two in particular who ED! has our collective eye on…

Read on to discover the full line up of Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

Charlotte Crosby is taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Charlotte Crosby

One of the Beeb’s flagship shows, Celebrity MasterChef will return this summer with a new line-up of stars from the worlds of screen and stage, sport and arts.

The 19th series welcomes actors and athletes, comedians and entertainers, to pop stars and presenters, all entering the race to lift the Celebrity MasterChef 2024 trophy.

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be keeping a close eye on the 20 celebs during six weeks of increasingly intense challenges.

The celebrities aiming to follow Wynne Evans – last year’s winner – to victory include reality TV star Charlotte Crosby.

Charlotte, 34, found fame on MTV reality series Geordie Shore. She won the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, despite wetting the bed while in the house. In 2017, she began presenting Just Tattoo of Us, and in 2018, began starring in her own reality series, The Charlotte Show.

Chloe Burrows will appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2024 (Credit: BBC One)

Reality star Chloe Burrows joins line-up

Chloe Burrows will also appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2024. Like Charlotte, she found fame on reality TV.

The now 28-year-old is best known for appearing on the seventh series of Love Island in 2021. She entered the villa on day one as the first bombshell of the series, and went on to reach the final alongside Toby Aromolaran. They finished in second place, and stayed together for around a year.

She’s since appeared on multiple reality shows, including Scared of the Dark, The Games, and Celebs Go Dating.

In 2023, she launched her own podcast series, Chloe Vs The World.

Christine McGuinness takes part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Christine McGuinness

Model and reality star Christine McGuinness will compete in the 2024 series of Celebrity MasterChef. Like Chloe, she also competed in The Games in 2022.

The former beauty queen, 36, appeared on the ITVBe reality series The Real Housewives of Cheshire between 2018 and 2020. She went on to bare all in The Real Full Monty.

In 2021, she took part in a BBC documentary alongside her then-husband Paddy to raise awareness about autism. They have three children together, and separated in July 2022.

Celebrity MasterChef participant Craig Doyle (Credit: BBC)

This Morning’s Craig Doyle takes part

This Morning fans will no doubt be thrilled to discover that dimple-cheeked presenter Craig Doyle is also taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

Craig, who doesn’t look at bit his 53 years of age, is best known for being a TV and radio presenter. He’s a regular presenter on ITV daytime series This Morning, alongside Josie Gibson.

Irish viewers also know him as the host of RTÉ One chat show Tonight with Craig Doyle and RTÉ2’s Craig Doyle Live. He’s also the main anchor on BT Sport Premiership, European Champions Cup rugby coverage and MotoGP motorcycle racing.

He’s also presented Holiday, Holiday on a Shoestring, and The National Lottery.

Former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold will try her hand at cooking (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Danielle Harold

Actress Danielle Harold, 32, is best known for playing Lola Pearce-Brown in the BBC soap EastEnders. Fans will know that her character died tragically of a glioblastoma brain tumour. She won multiple awards for the role.

Following her exit from the soap, Danielle took part in the 23rd series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! She was the fifth celebrity to be eliminated, finishing in sixth place.

As well as Celebrity MasterChef, Danielle is set to participate in the sixth series of Celebrity Hunted in 2024. She originally found fame thanks to Jamie Oliver, when she appeared on his TV show Jamie’s Dream School.

Diane Carson goes from The Traitors to Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Diane Carson joins line-up of cooking show

The next to join the line-up of Celebrity MasterChef is Diane Carson. While some of you might not be familiar with her yet, fans of The Traitors will know her very well indeed!

Diane, 63, provided one of the most jaw-dropping moments of the 2024 series when she revealed Ross was her ‘secret son’. Despite providing much of he entertainment, neither Diane or Ross survived to make the final.

Scottish Diane also has another son, who is a famous actor – Kerr Logan!

Make-up artist Dominic Skinner takes part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Dominic Skinner

TV judge Dominic Skinner will swap his make-up brushes for kitchen utensils when he takes part in Celebrity MasterChef this summer.

The London-based make-up artist has over 20 years in the beauty business, and has worked for some of the world’s greatest designers and photographers.

In 2019, Dominic Skinner became a judge on the BBC TV series Glow Up, a competition for make-up artists. The 61-year-old is head judge alongside Val Garland.

Edith Bowman to compete on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Radio DJ Edith Bowman joins line-up

Scottish TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman, 50, is perhaps best known for her collaborations with Colin Murray. The pair teamed up on popular shows including Colin and Edith on BBC Radio One,

She’s worked with Cat Deeley on chart show Hitlist UK, sparking ‘lesbian affair’ rumours. Edith has also worked on morning show RI:SE, Top of the Pops, and regularly pops up during BBC’s Glastonbury footage.

Edith is also known for winning Comic Relief Does Fame Academy in 2005, after she sang Champagne Supernova. She’s married to Editors frontman Tom Smith, with whom she has two sons.

Emma Thynn in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Emma Thynn

Viscountess Emma Thynn will also be taking part in Celebrity MasterChef 2024, along the likes of Craig Doyle and Edith Bowman.

Strictly fans will know her from the 2019 series when she took part in the 17th series with professional dancer Alijaz Skorjanec.

Emma, 38, is often credited as Emma Weymouth. She’s a British socialite and fashion model, who is married to Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath. In 2020, she became the first black marchioness in British history.

Comedian Eshaan Akbar on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Eshaan Akbar in the MasterChef kitchen

Comedian, actor and writer Eshaan Akbar probably won’t take himself too seriously in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

The 39-year-old has appeared on shows such as Sex Education, Live at the Apollo, QI, and Mock the Week (becoming the first person of Bangladeshi heritage to appear).

He’s also known for taking part on Celebrity Mastermind, Just A Minute, The Now Show, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Comedy Central Live, The Big Asian Stand Up Night, Sunday Morning Live, and A Pie and a Pint.

Eshaan recently took part in Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales on BBC Two. He also supported Micky Flanagan on his recent tour.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to take part on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, 35, is a former professional British sprinter, who was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005.

He became the first athlete to win Gold Medals at the 100 metres and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships. The Team GB Sprinter has since become a TV personality, appearing on Celebs on The Farm on MTV in 2021.

In 2024, he joined the cast of the rebooted Gladiators as Nitro. Talking about joining the programme, Harry said: “Becoming a Gladiator is another great achievement!

“A childhood dream come true. You never know what is coming in life, each day is there to be enjoyed and savouring all opportunities is a must. It literally gives me energy and strength.”

The cast of Celebrity MasterChef 2024 includes Ian ‘H’ Watkins (Credit: BBC)

Pop star Ian ‘H’ Watkins

Welsh singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, 48, is the latest Steps star to try his luck on Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2020, he competed in the twelfth series of Dancing on Ice. Ian became the first celebrity in the history of the series to compete within a same sex couple, with professional partner Matt Evers.

He’s also known for his musical theatre performances, and appearances on reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity MasterChef star Jake Quickenden (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Jake Quickenden

Jake Quickenden adds another reality TV show/talent show to his repertoire.

The singer, actor and presenter is an ex-footballer-turned-television personality. He was a contestant on the ninth and eleventh series of The X Factor in 2012 and 2014.

He subsequently took past in series 14 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014, and was the runner-up behind Superbike champion Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty.

Like Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Jake has also taken part in Dancing on Ice. He competed in the 10th series, where he was partnered with professional German figure skater Vanessa Bauer. In March 2018, Jake and Vanessa won the competition.

Comedian Jamie MacDonald on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jamie MacDonald?

Comedian Jamie MacDonald, 47, will appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2024. He’ll follow in the footsteps of fellow celeb Amar Latif who took part in 2019, despite being blind.

Jamie MacDonald is an award-winning blind Scottish comedian, writer and voice over artist. Most recently, he has appeared on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two‘s QI.

He won the Best Presenter award for his BBC Two documentary Blind Ambition at the 2022 Grierson awards.

Mutya Buena on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Mutya Buena

Pop star Mutya Buena, 39, will swap singing for slicing when she takes part on Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

Of course, pop fans will know that Mutya is part of the original Sugababes line-up, along with Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy. She was just 13 at the time.

After chart success as a solo artist, the singer/songwriter later trained to become a psychologist for children. She also appeared in 2009’s Celebrity Big Brother alongside Coolio, Ulrika Jonsson and Verne Troyer.

Since then, Mutya’s appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Just Tattoo of Us, and Celebrity Coach Trip, and set up her own music agency, Colour of Musiq.

Celebrity MasterChef star OJ Borg (Credit: BBC)

Who is OJ Borg?

BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg has also agreed to compete on Celebrity MasterChef 2024.

Since May 2018, Borg has presented BBC Radio 2’s weekday overnight programme bet ween 12 to 3am. He also regularly deputises for Sara Cox, Scott Mills, Rylan Clark, and Craig Charles.

He’s a keen cyclist and hosts a cycling podcast. OJ previously presented BBC Radio 5 Live’s cycling show BeSpoke.

OJ Borg stands for Oliver James Borg D’Anastasi.

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes Rochenda Sandall (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Rochenda Sandall

Actress Rochenda Sandall, 34, is most famous for playing Lisa McQueen in the television series Line of Duty. Her character was famous for being a high-ranking member of a criminal gang, who had an active role in the murder of Stephen Graham’s character John Corbett.

She’s also famous for playing Azure in the 13th series of Doctor Who. In 2023, Rochenda appeared in the Idris Elba series Hijack. Other notable TV roles include Cat Braithwaite in The Rig, Lucy in Deceit, and DC Vanessa Warren in Criminal: UK.

Rochenda is dating Trigger Point and Happy Valley star Mark Stanley.

Snoochie Shy dons the MasterChef apron (Credit: BBC)

Who is Snoochie Shy?

TV and radio presenter Snoochie Shy, 31, is perhaps best known for her appearance in the 21st series of I’m A Celebrity… in 2021. She was the third celebrity to be voted off.

Snoochie, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, has presented her own show on BBC Radio 1Xtra since 2018. In 2022, she began presenting The Career Games on BBC Three.

Love Island fans will probably know that her brother is Zachariah Noble, who is still dating Molly Marsh.

Actor Tamer Hassan will appear on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Tamer Hassan

Actor Tamer Hassan, 56, is probably best known for his role as the leader of the Millwall firm, opposite Danny Dyer, in The Football Factory.

He’s also appeared opposite Daniel Craig in the 2004 film Layer Cake, as well as Batman Begins (2005), The Business (2005), The Ferryman (2007), Sucker Punch (2008), and Kick-Ass (2010), In 2016, he starred as Khal Forzo in Game of Thrones, and went on to play Hate ‘Em in the Snatch TV series.

Tamer also has a Love Island connection. His daughter Belle appeared in the fifth series in 2019.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Strictly pro Vito Coppola takes part (Credit: BBC One)

Vito Coppola joins cookery show

Professional dancer and choreographer Vito Coppola, 31, is the final celebrity joining the starry version of MasterChef.

Of course, Strictly fans will know Vito very well! The Italian dancer and choreographer joined the show in 2022 during its 20th series.

He and Ellie Leach won the series in 2023. He had previously competed in the Italian version of the show, Ballando con le Stelle (Dancing with the Stars). And he won that too!

Who has won Celebrity MasterChef in the past?

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2024 will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, including 2003 champion Wynne Evans.

The other winners are: Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 will start later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

