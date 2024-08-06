Christopher Biggins blasts Gordon Ramsay as he explains ‘feud’ after threatening him with a blowtorch

Christopher Biggins – who is on Cooking with the Stars tonight (Tuesday, August 6) – was once embroiled in a ‘feud’ with celeb chef Gordon Ramsay.

The actor, 75, claims he was even thanked by a producer for standing up to Gordon back in 2008.

Christopher once feuded with Gordon (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Cooking with the Stars contestant Christopher Biggins on Gordon Ramsay ‘feud’

Back in 2008, Christopher took part in Gordon’s show, The F Word.

During an episode of the Channel 4 show, Gordon was seen nitpicking Christopher’s work.

At one point in the show, Gordon snapped at Christopher to “[bleep]ing concentrate”. The stage star was then shown snapping back: “I am [bleep]ing concentrating”.

Christopher then proceeded to joke about using a blowtorch on Gordon.

Later, Gordon accused Christopher of throwing “clumps of salt” in the food after customers complained about their meals being “over-seasoned”.

Firing back, Christopher accused Gordon of being “delusional” and on “drugs”, insisting “I put no [bleep]ing salt in any of it”.

Gordon hit out at Christopher on the show (Credit: S:E Creative Studio / YouTube)

‘You stood up to him’

Speaking to The Scottish Sun last month, Christopher alleged that a TV producer actually thanked him for standing up to Gordon.

“I recently made Cooking With The Stars and when we finished we went for a meal in Soho when a woman said to me: ‘You won’t remember me, but I was the producer on Gordon Ramsay’s show called The F Word,'” he said.

“She said she’d had a terrible time on the show but said: ‘You were so good because you stood up to him.’ She said I had been the only one who did. And she was right as I did stand up to him,” he then added.

Speaking about the incident, Christopher believes that TV bosses stitched him up.

Christopher threatened Gordon on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Rubbing salt in the wounds

Speaking to the publication, Christopher said: “We had this big shouting match. He kept saying I had put too much salt in the food. The bit they cut out was when I said: ‘Your guys added the salt.’ I think it was definitely done on purpose to create a drama,” he said.

The F Word came to an end in 2010 after five seasons. It saw the likes of Martine McCutcheon, Janet Street Porter, Dermot O’Leary, and Kate Garraway take part in it over the years.

ED! has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay admits he’s ‘thankful for helmet that saved his life’ after bike accident

Cooking with the Stars airs tonight (Tuesday, August 6) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.