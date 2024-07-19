Alison Hammond gushes as Dermot O’Leary halts This Morning to deliver moving message on air

On today’s episode of This Morning, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond took advantage of Britain’s current heatwave by hosting the show from outside.

The pair soaked up the sun as they welcomed guests to the setting and admired the exterior of ITV studios. It was here that Dermot appeared to become emotional.

So much so, he halted the programme to share a sweet moment with co-star Alison Hammond.

Dermot appeared to be enjoying the sun (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Dermot O’Leary reflects on This Morning role

This Morning made the most of Britain’s fleeting sunshine today, enjoying highs of 31 degrees and grooving to Sheryl Crow’s hit Soak Up the Sun.

Dermot and co-star Gyles Brandreth became distracted by just how beautiful the golden statue outside the Television Centre looked in the beautiful weather.

Dermot asked Gyles: “That’s Atlas, isn’t it?” to which Gyles confirmed: “It is! Looking magnificent.”

I would dream about working here.

The presenter then quipped to Alison that he wanted to “soak it all in” and enjoyed the scenery for a moment. He even urged the film crew to give viewers a better look at studio in all its glory with a wide shot.

Britain is enjoying a sun-soaked heatwave (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

This Morning today

This moment appeared to really move Dermot, as he halted the show to share a heartfelt sentiment with his colleagues. He even paid tribute to Alison.

A visibly emotional Dermot gushed: “If someone had told me as a kid… Because this is so iconic, right? So much TV has happened from here.”

He continued: “If someone had told me as a kid that I would be sat outside, presenting with one of my best buddies, you know, 30 years down the line…”

Dermot also reflected on the early days of his telly career, stating: “I used to get the train from here, I was a runner for a production company. It used to go past and I would dream about working here.”

At this, a touched Alison exclaimed: “Aww!”

It comes as earlier this month it was reported that Dermot had snagged himself another TV gig. Dermot will be hosting a big-budget game show titled Silence Is Golden alongside comedian Katherine Ryan.

Gushing about the opportunity, Dermot told The Sun: “When a show like this falls into your lap, you can’t believe your luck. Looking forward to having lots of fun.”

