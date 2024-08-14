Eamonn Holmes’ shock question to his co-star ‘about her boobs’ live on air

Eamonn Holmes made the ultimate blunder on GB News this morning, August 14. The presenter left his co-star Ellie Costello completely bewildered on air as he questioned her about her breasts.

The pair addressed viewers in their typical morning news call, where a focal topic of the day was a heatwave sweeping across Britain.

It was here that Eamonn brought up the topic of people wandering around topless and asked Ellie a very intimate question.

Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello discussed people wandering around topless on GB News (Credit: Youtube / GB News)

Eamonn Holmes ‘questions’ GB News co-star ‘about her breasts’

The presenters giggled together as Ellie stated how she didn’t wish to see people’s “moobs” out and about. Eamonn said: “Ellie you’ve never seen my moobs,” to which a smirking Ellie replied: “Generally you don’t want to see moobs out and about.”

The star then stated that Ellie was meant to have reassured him that he doesn’t have “moobs”.

Eamonn quipped to Ellie: “You’ve never seen my moobs. I’ve got one bigger than the other as well.”

At this, Ellie couldn’t help but giggle, before Eamonn probed the star, asking: “It’s true! Do you not have anything that is bigger than the other one?”

The presenters couldn’t contain their amusement about the topic (Credit: Youtube / GB News)

Ellie swiftly responded: “No, I also have that. I think it’s quite normal, so we can relate to that.”

Although the star handled the moment with apparent ease, she did switch gears, focusing the story back on those who like to strip off during the warmer weather. She said: “But I think topless men is not a great thing to see, especially on the high street during a heatwave.”

It comes after Eamonn swiped back at a GB News guest this week, after being told to be considerate.

Eamonn Holmes news

Eamonn and his Ellie Costello chaired a debate about whether institutions should be allowed to fly the Union Jack. Historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo saw no issue while racism activist Imarn Ayton warned some may now associate the flag with the far-right.

However, Eamonn closed the segment by taking Rafe’s opinion, which didn’t go well with Imarn.

She told Eamonn: “Be considerate. No, be considerate guys. I know you’ve finished your segment but Eamonn, I’m not going to let you finish with that one.

“Be considerate of other people’s beliefs and views. If you are considerate and sympathetic of everyone and how we perceive the world, you might find yourself leading with equality. Just so you know, I’ll finish it there.”

Eamonn didn’t seem pleased and replied: “Let me tell you something. You don’t have to lecture me.

“I sit in the middle, trying to see both sides of things.”

