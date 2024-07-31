GB News has been hit by major backlash and a flurry of Ofcom complaints after a segment that discussed Dutch volleyball player Steven Van de Velde’s shocking child rape charges.

The broadcaster covered the topic as Van de Velde made his Olympic debut in Paris.

Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016. He is said to have admitted three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl, when he was 19.

Emma Woolf garnered backlash after her recent appearance on GB News (Credit: GB News)

GB News faces Ofcom complaints

Broadcaster and writer Emma Woolf had her say on the volleyball player’s offences on mid-morning Britain’s Newsroom show. She said: “I know 12-year-olds who are sassy and act like they’re 16-year-old girls.”

She then added: “It [the rape] actually sounds like an inappropriate, very inappropriate, holiday romance thing.”

Van de Velde has garnered an outpouring of backlash via social media since making his Paris debut and faced booing from the crowd. Emma Woolf said that this must be a “deeply uncomfortable experience for him”.

Woolf also claimed that the Olympian had allegedly “turned his life around” since the conviction. She also expressed that calling him a child rapist was “a bit strong” and not language that she would use to describe him.

The writer added: “If I was judged for everything I did between the age of 12 and 19, I’d probably be in prison or something serious.”

Steven Van de Velde is a professional volleyball player (Credit: Cover Images)

GB News viewers react

The conversation has since made the rounds on social media.

One social media user said: “Representing your country is an honour, not a right. This man dishonours his country and dishonours the whole ideal of being someone for kids to look up to – and Emma is trying to blame the 12-year-old girl for the rape. Absolutely deplorable.”

Another wrote: “Another Olympic hate-watch session coming up soon. [Bleep] Steven van de Velde.”

A third said: “I am honestly lost for words. This woman is absolutely vile. She was 12 years old, he raped her you sick [bleep]!”

“He barely served his sentence and was released early he should not represent a country at any international event it’s a disgrace,” chimed in another.

“They are trying to normalise it,” remarked a fifth.

Ofcom responds

Since then, Ofcom has confirmed that it has received complaints over the discussion – which aired on Monday (July 29).

A spokesperson said: “We are assessing complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

BBC pundit Paula Radcliffe has previously been forced to apologise after she wished Van de Velde luck.

She had said: “It’s a tough thing to do to punish him twice and if he’s managed to successfully turn his life around after being sent to prison and to qualify and be playing sport at the highest level, then I actually wish him the best of luck.”

ED! has contacted GB News and Emma Woolf for comment.

