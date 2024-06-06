In the latest GMB news, viewers were left saying the same thing following an interview with a 99-year-old veteran Ken Hay.

During today’s show (June 6), presenter Kate Garraway interviewed Ken live on air to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The pair appeared in Ver-sur Mer where veterans and world leaders gathered together to mark the historic occasion.

Kate interviewed 98-year-old veteran Ken live on air (Credit: ITV)

GMB news: Kate commemorated D-Day anniversary

At the beginning of Kate’s interview with Ken, the veteran revealed he was “two months off 99” years old.

Throughout the live interview, Ken held onto his walking stick while also leaning on Kate for support.

“You lean on my shoulder because we’ve lent on all that you’ve done,” Kate kindly told him.

Ken revealed he arrived on the shores at the age of 18 years old, 15 days after D-Day. As he continued to discuss his experience 80 years ago, Ken continued to hold onto Kate’s shoulder.

At one point, he wrapped his whole arm around Kate, to which she said: “Don’t worry. I’m happy to give you a little support for all you’ve done.”

Pictured: Ken holding on to Kate for support (Credit: ITV)

‘Bad idea’

While the portion of the show celebrated Ken and many others, viewers couldn’t help but feel annoyed over the alleged treatment of Ken.

“Anyone else think it’s a bad idea to keep the almost 99yr old standing?!?! #gmb,” one user wrote online.

“I can’t be the only one thinking get this chap a seat!” another person said.

Viewers also weren’t pleased about Kate talking over Ken.

“Why does Kate feel the need to tell this gentleman what he’s done, let him tell his story,” one user insisted.

“Kate can’t wait for him to stop talking, she’s so rude,” another shared.

‘Lovely moment’

However, some viewers enjoyed the segment and praised Kate.

“Lovely to see our Chris Ship on the beach for the D-Day Landings celebrations. Very moving,” one user wrote.

“Great to see Kate covering the D-Day landings from Normandy,” another said. “Such a lovely moment with Kate offering her shoulder for Ken to lean on,” said another.

