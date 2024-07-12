GMB pundit Jacqui Smith has shared the news that she will no longer be appearing on the ITV breakfast series due to her new job.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui, 61, previously served as an MP between 1997 and 2010.

After losing her seat, Jacqui has worked as a consultant, and has also taken on media work – including her spot on GMB, a brief stint on Strictly Come Dancing, and a politics podcast with Iain Dale.

GMB guest Jacqui Smith shares her news (Credit: ITV)

However, Labour’s landslide General Election has provided Jacqui with a route back into Government.

And she has now confirmed she is set to be given a life peerage in order that she may take on official duties as an Education Minister.

GMB news

Speaking with GMB co-hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray today (Friday July 12), Jacqui expressed how she had mixed feelings about her new move.

That’s because, while she is delighted to be heading back to Government, she realises she will no longer be able to continue with her telly and podcast roles.

Adil teased that they would soon be seeing her again on the show when they ‘grill’ her over policy.

I’m a bit wobbly.

But Jacqui also admitted she felt emotional about the change, telling Iain after he made mention of tears: “I’m a bit wobbly.”

Jacqui and Iain have appeared on GMB together for seven years.

Jacqui Smith will have a ministerial role (Credit: ITV)

How social media users reacted

Viewers took to social media to express their best wishes to Jacqui following her announcement.

“I’m going to miss you on @GMB #GMB Jacqui,” one person tweeted, adding a string of teary emojis to their words.

Someone else posted: “Will miss you, always looked forward to Friday mornings on GMB to see you and Iain. But very pleased for you, and I’m sure Iain will be fine with whoever they put up with him, assuming he is carrying on.”

A third fan wrote: “Best of luck Jacqui. You have so often been the voice of calm and reason on a Friday morning. Your experience and beliefs will make a massive difference to the government – it is another good move by them.”

And a fourth well wisher chipped in: “Aww so sorry it’s last @GMB with @IainDale, loved you two every Friday. Will miss you but so very pleased for you. Take care and good luck, Jacqui.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

