GMB forced to call in last-minute replacement for Richard Madeley amid illness

Richard Madeley was absent from his typical spot on GMB this morning, leaving Kate Garraway with a different co-star.

The broadcaster was forced to enlist another host to replace the TV veteran, who was not able to helm the show due to illness.

On Tuesday morning (August 20), Kate explained that both viewers and Richard alike were expecting him to be on the programme as usual…

Richard Madeley absent from GMB

Kate told viewers that unfortunately Richard had fallen under the weather. She explained: “Good morning! Now if you were expecting to see Richard Madeley here, I think Richard Madeley was expecting to be here as well!

“He’s feeling a bit poorly this morning, so we’ve got lovely Sean, which is fantastic.”

Beside her, a smiling Sean Fletcher took Richard’s place. He also explained that he was very surprised to be sat in Richard’s spot also.

“So we wish Richard all the best, I get up in the morning and I log into the running order at home. I see my initial by all the stories that you would already have. Then I saw my initial on every other story,” Sean stated.

Sean explained that he thought there had been some sort of mix up behind the scenes at GMB. He said: “I thought there’s a mistake, there’s a typo!

“Suddenly I realised, I had seven missed calls and I realised that something was up.”

Sean Fletcher has mishap on GMB

Meanwhile, Kate sent her well wishes to Richard, stating: “As you say, we wish Richard all the best. Hopefully, he’ll be feeling better later today.”

Apparently, this wasn’t the only drama Sean faced either. In fact, he was lacking an important garment just moments before he would appear on screen.

He joked about the mishap, explaining: “Yes, they put a tie on me and it was strobing! So literally as we were reading the headlines there I’m changing my tie.”

It seems Sean raked in a good reaction from viewers, with one praising on social media: “Get well soon sending love to you Richard, but so lovely to see Sean.”

Another agreed: “Lovely to have Sean, he is a personal favourite.”

A third added: Well done Sean. You did an outstanding job today. Hopefully you’ll be on the chair more soon.”

