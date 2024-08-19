Richard Madeley apologises to Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine for ‘aging her’ on GMB as Kate Garraway steps in

Richard Madeley apologised to Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine during a live interview on Monday’s GMB after making a blunder.

Richard’s co-host Kate Garraway had to interject and correct him before he apologised to the actress.

Jennie was on the show to discuss her current storyline and celebrating 23 years since she joined the soap.

She plays Fiz Brown, who was introduced as the foster daughter of Roy and Hayley Cropper.

But Richard made a mistake when pointing out how long she had been part of the show.

He said: “It’s extraordinary, you’ve been in Corrie now longer than Ena Sharples was, Hilda Ogden, Elsie Tanner, does it feel 27 years?”

Kate then exclaimed: “23 years!” as Richard apologised: “Sorry, 23.”

Jennie responded: “23, yeah, don’t age me that much Richard. 23 years, 2001.

“I’ve been in it longer now than I wasn’t. I was 17 when I joined, not even old enough to come into [The Rovers Return], although I think [Fiz] did, to be honest.”

Reflecting on her first scenes on the Cobbles, Jennie said she remembers it “like it was yesterday”.

She told Richard and Kate: “I first came in to be Roy and Hayley’s foster daughter and it was just, whenever I do scenes in Roy’s Rolls now, I remember that and it just takes me back to how gorgeous Julie [Hesmondhalgh] and David [Neilson] were to me and I do genuinely remember it like it was yesterday and yet so much has happened to Fiz and to me in that time.”

Away from Weatherfield, Jennie has given birth to three children – son Albert, nine, and daughters Hilda, five, and Doris, one.

And back on screens, viewers have seen her battle with welcoming husband Tyrone’s supposed lovechild Dorin to the family.

A new fan theory suggests Dorin’s mum Alina Pop will die and leave Tyrone and Fiz to bring him up.

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the idea, with one writing: “So in what way will they kill off Alina so Fiz and Tyrone have to bring up the baby?”

A second added: “Alina is going to die isn’t she? and Tyrone will be left with the baby.”

