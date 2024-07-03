GMB viewers distracted by Simon Cowell’s appearance: ‘Looks like he’s seen a ghost’

The appearance of Simon Cowell was the hot topic for conversation for viewers watching GMB today (Wednesday July 3).

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon, 64, popped up on ITV’s early morning show to speak about his plans to form a new boy band.

He told entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold he’s looking to replicate the worldwide success of former X Factor act One Direction.

And pop guru Si is hoping to recruit new stars in the next few days during auditions in Liverpool.

But going by the reaction online, it seems some viewers may not have been focusing on Simon’s words and talent search…

Richard Arnold spoke with Simon Cowell during GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell makes appearance on GMB today

“I’m looking for another band because there isn’t one,” Simon said.

Clarifying, he continued: “I mean there are K-Pop bands. But in terms of UK bands like One Direction, there hasn’t been one in all that time.”

Simon went on: “They don’t knock on your door. So there is only one way of doing it – you have to go out in cities and hope that people will turn up and audition. We thought that we will document the whole thing, so if it works or it doesn’t you will be able to see everything.”

Simon Cowell wants to create a new boy band (Credit: ITV)

‘Ups and downs’

Simon, who said he was “nervous” about what may unfold, indicated he would be collaborating with pop industry figures he’s worked with previously as part of the talent search.

“You know there is going to be ups and downs and you’re going to be terrified,” he said.

“The thought of this not working is really scary. I’ll be really disappointed.”

However, social media users accused Simon – who in 2022 said he no longer makes use of fillers after son Eric laughed at him – of making use of Botox.

GMB viewers had recommendations for Simon that had nothing to do with pop music (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“He needs to lay off the Botox #GMB,” said one viewer on Twitter.

“It looks like #SimonCowell has seen a ghost with the amount of Botox he’s had on his face #GMB,” claimed another.

A third person wrote during the programme: “WTF has #SimonCowell done to his face!?! @GMB.”

What has Simon Cowell done to his face?

While a fourth echoed that thought by posting: “@GMB what has Simon Cowell done to his face?!?! #GoodMorningBritain.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Simon Cowell admits feeling ‘miserable’ in ‘dark’ time: ‘I was mentally exhausted’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.