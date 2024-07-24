Gregg Wallace forced to undergo therapy after ‘really tough’ Strictly stint left him in ‘floods of tears’

Gregg Wallace previously opened up about the mental toll his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing had on him.

The 59-year-old chef – on telly on Inside the Factory tonight (July 24) – took part in the hit BBC show back in 2014. He was the first celebrity to be eliminated.

But despite his short stint in the show, it certainly left its mark…

Gregg, on Inside the Factory tonight, suffered during his time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace on Strictly

Back in 2014, Gregg took part in the 12th series of Strictly. The telly star was paired up with Russian dancer Aliona Vilani.

However, it proved to be a short stint on the show for Gregg. He only performed twice, picking up just 18 points for his cha-cha-cha, and a further 18 points for Charleston.

Gregg became the first celebrity to be eliminated in that series. He ended up losing out in the dance-off against Mrs Brown’s Boys star Jennifer Gibney. Gregg exited the show week two.

And if being knocked out first wasn’t bad enough, Gregg also picked up a nasty health issue during his time on the show.

Gregg was eliminated first (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace on painful Strictly stint

Last year, while speaking on The Mirror’s Men In Mind podcast, Gregg revealed that he had a “tough time” on the show. He confessed that his anxiety was so bad that bosses recommended he get professional help.

“I was having a really tough time [on Strictly]. I was really, really stressed. So badly that the side of my face broke out into a rash, like cold sores,” he revealed.

Gregg added: “I was due to do the dance that night and I called [the therapist] up and said: ‘Are you free? Can you come and help me?’ She jumped in the car, came into my dressing room and had me in floods of tears. But I went out and danced,” he then continued.

Gregg then revealed that almost a decade later he’s still in contact with the therapist who helped him during his brief stint on the show.

Strictly row rumbles on

Gregg’s comments came ahead of the allegations currently surrounding the BBC dance series.

Both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have been accused of abusive behaviour.

BBC director general Tim Davie yesterday issued an apology to the contestant affected. He also insisted that the 2024 show will go on. It’s due to start in September.

Inside the Factory is on BBC Two at 8pm.

