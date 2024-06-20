GMB’s Kate Garraway to make ITV drama debut in Douglas Is Cancelled alongside Hugh Bonneville

GMB host Kate Garraway has signed herself up to appear in the upcoming ITV comedy-drama Douglas Is Cancelled.

The 57-year-old presenter is set to make her ITV drama debut alongside Notting Hill actor Hugh Bonneville, who will portray the main character Douglas. Written by Sherlock’s Steven Moffat, Hugh plays a respected newsreader. However, When Douglas is heard making a sexiest joke at a wedding, he faces cancel culture.

Doctor Who star Karen Gillan will play Madeline, his younger co-star.

GMB star Kate will portray herself in Douglas Is Cancelled (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway to make her ITV drama debut

Douglas Is Cancelled is set to be a four-part series with Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed and Simon Russell also cast. Kate will make a cameo appearance as herself.

The TV star is expected to appear in the first episode where Douglas and Madeline visit Good Morning Britain.

The pair appear on the sofa to promote their news programme Live at Six in an interview with Kate.

While this is her first ITV drama role, this isn’t the first acting job for Kate. She previously played herself in Channel 4’s soap Hollyoaks, the TV film Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, as well as Keith Lemon’s comedy Lemon La Vida Loca.

Hugh plays the lead role of Douglas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And it’s on sooner than you think…

Ahead of its release, Hugh revealed that the drama tricks viewers into a “false sense of comedic security”. He added: “You are drawn down a certain path and then your expectations are overturned.

“Douglas is a likeable character but he has smugness from the comfort zone he feels he’s in relatively near the top of the media tree,” he said.

“Little does he know that in his slipstream, his protege Madeline is far smarter and far more on the case than he is.”

Douglas Is Cancelled will debut on ITVX next Thursday (June 27).

