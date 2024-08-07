The social media haters were out for Kate Garraway on GMB today (Wednesday August 7) as she and Ed Balls asked questions about recent civil unrest.

Tory MP Robert Jenrick appeared on the ITV programme amid his bid to become new party leader.

He was asked to respond to a poll which suggests more than half of Brits believe the former Tory governments bear responsibility for disgusting riots scenes that have played out over the last week.

However, some viewers took exception to the interview approaches of Kate and co-host Ed, with one X user slamming them as “awful”.

Ed Balls co-hosted alongside Kate Garraway on GMB today (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Many of the viewers angrily criticising Kate seemed to perceive her own views may not align with theirs.

Lashing out, one claimed: “What an absolute howler by Kate this morning. All over the place.”

Another tweeted about her ‘interruptions’, demanding: “Kate stop talking over all it’s awful to watch you seem so angry listen!!!!”

Meanwhile, another unhappy observer complained: “Disgraceful @GMB and @ITV.”

And someone else put forward their take: “Personally thought this was a terrible interview, Ed Balls and Kate didn’t give the man time to answer.”

Some viewers seemed upset that Kate Garraway was asking questions about recent riot scenes (Credit: YouTube)

‘Time to get rid of Kate and Ed’

Others also included Ed in their negative responses online.

“Kate and Ed are so awful!” one person moaned, adding: “Can’t watch them anymore so goodbye @gmb.”

Another spluttered: “Will Ed and Kate SHUT UP! Let people finish their points without your CONSTANT interruption! Sick of it now.”

And yet another whined: “Time to get rid of Kate and Ed.”

Someone else tweeted: “@GMB needs to get rid of Ed Balls and Kate Garraway.”

However, not everyone agreed with the Kate and Ed detractors’ assessments.

“Yes Kate! He was deflecting badly, thank you for pressing,” one wrote.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Kate Garraway going through ‘really tough time’ as Charlotte Hawkins explains how team have ‘supported her’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.