Laura Tobin made quite the splash during her segment on Good Morning Britain this Friday.

The popular meteorologist celebrated her temporary departure from the show by taking a daring dive into a river in Suffolk.

Laura jumped in after her segment (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin on Good Morning Britain

Standing near a scenic swimming spot, Laura delivered her weather forecast for the day, predicting intermittent showers and sunny intervals.

However, it was the conclusion of her segment that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Apparently it’s 20 degrees and I’ve been told to prepare to feel comfortable being uncomfortable.

As she wrapped up her forecast, Laura removed her microphone and earpiece.

“I’m going to take this out, I’m not going to be able to hear you. Apparently it’s 20 degrees and I’ve been told to prepare to feel comfortable being uncomfortable,” she quipped.

Then live on air, without hesitation, she grasped her nose and plunged into the waters below.

The jump left the studio anchors – Ranvir Singh and Rob Rinder – in shock.

Paddling in the water, she shouted back to the cameras: “See you in two weeks!”

Back in the GMB studio, a stunned Ranvir said: “Bless her, somebody get her a towel.”

The meteorologist announced her hiatus as she swam away. (Credit: ITV)

GMB under fire

GMB recently found itself at the center of controversy.

During Thursday’s show, a video of Olympic athlete Charlotte Dujardin whipping a house led to complaints from viewers.

The TEAM GB equestrian recently withdrew from the Olympics after the video surfaced – which led to claims of abuse.

As the GMB team discussed the shocking situation, they broadcasted the video. However, there was no trigger warning – which led to many viewers complaining.

“Watching @GMB on catch up and appalled that the video of that horse has been shown SO many times. No trigger warning for those who may get upset seeing it yet you’re bleating about it being animal cruelty?” One viewer fumed on Twitter.

“What is wrong with @GMB? Yet again you are showing this disgusting video of that abhorrent woman whipping the horse? Why? Don’t you think you showed it enough yesterday? What are you getting from showing it? Get a grip and stop it, we’ve all seen it,” another complained.

A third tweeted: “Ffs @GMB you haven’t shown the horse whipping video enough, show it some more!! Horrible programme, won’t be watching again.”

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

