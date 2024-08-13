Former Loose Women panellist Jamelia is ready to throw herself into a whole new world – the dating pool – after being married twice and welcoming four kids.

It’s safe to say that Jamelia admits she is out of practise when it comes to mingling. That is why she has enlisted the help of the Celebrity Dating Agency, who are going to help the Superstar singer get her mojo back…

Jamelia has opened up about exactly what she is looking for – or not – when it comes to love. The star has even shared a glimpse into what her journey has been like so far and what Celebs Go Dating fans should expect…

Former Loose Women star Jamelia needs ‘help’ dating

Jamelia told Closer of her dating experience: “My main issue is that I am such a mother and I love mothering everyone. If he is a fixer upper, I don’t mind. But now I am in a different state of mind like, ‘I am fixed. You come fixed as well’, and we will have fun. I am definitely not here to find a husband or settle down. But I want to have fun. I want to tap into that side of me that I haven’t actually tapped into.”

Although Jamelia has kept her love life low-key since splitting with her ex-husband, this doesn’t mean she is nervous about finding a match. In fact, the star insists she isn’t nervous at all but is eager for help in the dating field, exclaiming: “I’ve had two marriages and four children. I need all the help I can get.”

My first date was so fun! I don’t know what happened to me in that [mixer] room. I turned into some sort of vixen.

Jamelia heads on Celebs go Dating

The star also has an open mind about her type and even hit things off with somebody at the show’s initial mixer. She told the publication: “I do have a type, but I have come on the show because I am open to meeting new people and different types of people. People who are outside of the box. I don’t know if I have had enough experiences in life for me to say I have got a type. I want to be able to say I’ve met a good cross-section of people. I’ve stayed with what I am comfortable with and with what I know. But this is the perfect way to be like, ‘Let’s try this, it is pick and mix’. My first date was so fun! I don’t know what happened to me in that [mixer] room – I turned into some sort of vixen.”

Inside Jamelia’s love life

Jamelia shares daughter Teja with music manager Terry Wallen. According to reports, Terry was allegedly abusive towards the star and Jamelia has previously claimed that he was the inspiration behind her break-up song, Thank You.

Jamelia previously detailed her experience with domestic abuse on Loose Women and claimed that her ex would hit her even whilst she was breastfeeding their child.

She said at the time: “For me it was whatever I can do to keep him happy. Whatever I can do to stop getting hit. I was absolutely convinced that as long as I’m good I won’t get hit.

“For me it is when my daughter was four weeks old and he hit me when I was breast feeding her. And it was at that point that I realised that being in a relationship is a choice and I am choosing this. And I am going to continue to choose this on behalf of my child. Do I want this to be her reality?

“As scared as I was, I was completely fearful of being killed. And I thought I’d much rather leave and risk him killing me, than stay with him and have my daughter watch him slowly kill me anyway.”

Jamelia later married footballer Darren Byfield in 2008, whom she shares daughter Tiani with. However the pair split after just one year of marriage.

Since then, Jamelia was fairly low-key about her love life. In October 2022, it was reported that Jamelia had welcomed her fourth daughter, Jream.

Jamelia’s Loose Women drama

The singer was part of the Loose Women panel from 2013 to 2016, but wasn’t invited back onto the show in 2017 due to criticism over her comments about plus size people.

She said at the time: “In the same way I don’t believe that a size zero should be available. It’s not a healthy size for an average woman to be. I don’t believe they [high street stores] should be providing clothes for below that range or above that range. Yes, have specialist shops. But you should feel uncomfortable if you are unhealthy… to be available in every High Street store, I don’t think that’s right.”

She later spoke to the Birmingham Mail about her departure. She stated that she hadn’t been “formerly sacked”, but she did doubt her return.

Jamelia said: “The show is going in a different direction at the moment. And I don’t seem to be a part of that narrative.”

