The true story of Candy Montgomery is playing out in the ITV drama Love & Death.

Airing this weekend (July 20), the gripping seven-part series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who has an affair with a fellow church member.

Things take a dramatic turn though, when his wife ends up dead – with Candy accused of murder. But where is the real Candy now?

Elizabeth Olsen plays the bored housewife (Credit: ITV)

Candy Montgomery in Love & Death

In the late 1970s, the real Candy was growing bored of her life with husband Pat Montgomery – and was eager to start an affair.

Per Texas Monthly, the housewife “was explicit about the kind of affair she was interested in: transcendent sex. As she put it: ‘I want fireworks.'”

She ultimately started an affair with Allan Gore – the husband of Betty, her good friend.

And for a few months, Allan and Candy embarked on their illicit trysts – until the summer of 1979, when he called it off.

Candy Montgomery accused of murder

On June 13, 1980, everything changed for bored housewife Candy.

According to Candy’s account, she headed over to Allan and Betty’s home to pick up a swimsuit for Betty’s daughter, Alisa. Later that day, Betty Gore was found dead – with her infant daughter awake and crying in her bedroom.

Candy was arrested and charged with murder when Allan then told the police about their affair.

The true crime drama is on screens this weekend and streaming on ITVX (Credit: ITV)

Candy Montgomery found not guilty

At the trial, Candy pleaded not guilty, arguing self-defence. She recalled the day and claimed Betty confronted her about her affair with Allan – which resulted in Betty emerging from the utility room with a three-foot axe.

The ladies then started fighting until Candy had no choice but to use the axe in self-defence.

She is said to have struck Betty 41 times – with Newsweek reporting that Betty’s heart was still beating for 40 of the blows.

Following an eight-day trial, Candy was ultimately found not guilty on October 30, 1980.

After the trial came to an end, Candy told reporters she wanted “to get all this behind me and be normal again”.

Where is Candy Montgomery now?

After the trial, Candy moved out of Texas to escape the spotlight with husband Pat – who stuck by her side.

The pair are said to have relocated to Georgia – but reports suggest that Candy and Pat have since got divorced.

What’s more, it’s also been claimed that Candy is now working as a mental health counsellor, as People reports.

Love & Death airs on Saturday (July 20) at 10:00pm on ITV.

