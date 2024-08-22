Married at First Sight UK fans don’t have long to wait as the 2024 version of the show is expected to kick off in the next few weeks, after a preview shared to E4’s official Instagram page implied its start date is just around the corner.

Warming viewers up to get ready for wedding bells, MAFS UK gave a first glimpse into what is to come in their next series. However, plenty of fans weren’t very pleased with the behaviour of one groom.

Married at First Sight UK has shared a glimpse into the 2024 series (Credit: E4 / Instagram)

Married at First Sight UK preview

The clip saw dog walker Kristina, 30, and Kieran, 28, a mechanic from Newcastle, prepare to tie the knot. Kieran could be seen nervously waiting at the altar as his and Kristina’s family looked onwards apprehensively, awaiting the bride.

It was here that Kieran shared he had a prank up his sleeve to break the ice with Kristina – involving some questionable fake teeth.

Kieran did admit that considering the high pressure nature of the marriage ceremony his unattractive grin may not go down too well, but this didn’t appear to put him off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married at First Sight UK (@e4mafsuk)

He told viewers: “I think the teeth could make us look a little bit immature. I’m a little bit nervous to see how it goes.”

As Kristina makes her way down the aisle in a sparkling white dress, she exclaims: “Oh my god!”

Kristina can then be heard stating: “These teeth. What the [bleep]?” as Kieran mischievously smiles and says: “You alright, you ok? What’s your name?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Chapman (@kieranchapmannn)

Married at First Sight UK fans slam first look

Although the outcome of Kieran’s prank is yet to be seen, fans are already fuming!

One complained: “I’m actually cringing already and it hasn’t started yet.”

Another penned: “Don’t test me on what is already a nerve racking day! Emotionally maturity would have automatically understood that leave that joking till tomorrow,” followed by a red flag emoji.

A third said: “The fact he would do that is an instant ick.”

“No thanks! Reminds me of something my ex would do and that’s why he’s my ex! Constantly [bleep] around and loving being the centre of attention,” remarked a fourth followed by a string of red flag emojis.

“I would have turned around and walked out,” another added.

However, some fans did manage to see the joke in Kieran’s ploy. One joked: “Ahhhhh! Fantastic way to test someone’s intentions.”

Nikita Jasmine seemed impressed by Kieran’s antics (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Another quipped: “I would have high fived him and thought ‘that’s my kinda man!’ Haha, but I love to laugh so.”

“My type of lad hahahaha deffo married wrong one,” former MAFS star Nikita Jasmine chimed in.

But will Kieran’s antics go down well with Kristina or will she run a mile? We’ll have to wait and see…

Read more: Katie Price sparks engagement rumours for the ninth time as she flashes huge diamond ring on romantic stroll with JJ Slater

So what do you think of Kieran’s prank? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.