Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood and Charlie Stayt joined us for another daily instalment of BBC Breakfast this morning (July 25), where they addressed the unseasonal weather as well as a string of the latest news headlines.

It was here that Naga appeared to share her thoughts on the UK’s summer weather – leaving Met Office trained reporter Carol stunned!

Carol then explained what we should (or shouldn’t) really expect when it comes to the weather…

Naga Munchetty discussed the topic of climate change with Carol Kirkwood (Credit: BBC Breakfast / BBC iplayer)

Carol Kirkwood corrects Naga Munchetty

A beaming Carol, sporting a floral pink dress, shared with us the latest update on the weather this morning.

At the end of the segment, Naga questioned meteorologist Carol about her thoughts around her job. Even dubbing it as “boring”.

She chimed in: “Carol, I know you love your job and all aspects of the weather, even when it’s boring.”

At this, Carol interrupted: “Boring?” with a stunned expression, before stifling laughter.

Regardless, Naga continued: “You know what I mean, when nothing is like happening but I suppose the point is it’s good when it’s boring because we’ve seen so many extreme weather events in the UK but even though it might be exciting at the time, it can be concerning.”

Carol agreed on a more serious note and doubled down on her expertise. She replied with a warning about climate change, stating: “Climate change is real Naga. And we know that. And more extreme weather leads to more extreme influences as a result.

“It affects so many different aspects of out lives. What is a normal summer these days? What is summer anymore?”

Carol fought back laughter after correcting Naga (Credit: BBC Breakfast / BBC iplayer)

Carol Kirkwood wedding

It comes after Carol recently shared just how unpredictable the weather can be and how it threatened to ruin her “perfect” wedding day.

Carol tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall in December, in an elegant winter wedding ceremony at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

In a recent chat on The One Show (July 23), Carol revealed that the day was almost ruined by the weather.

She said: “It was the perfect day, it was a small intimate wedding, it was beautiful and very romantic. But there was a storm, can you believe it? Storm Gerrit.

“When we booked it, obviously it was a bit in advance and we didn’t know there was going to be a storm. I was watching it in the lead up to the wedding and thinking ‘No!’ but on the actual day we didn’t even notice.”

