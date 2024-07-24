Roman Kemp once recalled he took mum Shirlie out for dinner because he felt so bad about making her cry.

The One Show host Roman, 31, used to present on Capital FM – and previously had Shirlie assist on his show.

But one time she put questions to an act best known for their time on The X Factor, poor Shirlie ended up sobbing.

However, her cheeky son had set her up, and had to make up for his conduct after he revealed she’d been pranked…

Roman Kemp shares story about making his mum cry

In 2016, Roman told Arcadia Online all about the wind up he gave Shirlie as she called into the studio from home.

She was set to interview music duo Reggie ‘n’ Bollie. But Roman had already tipped off the pair about playing a trick on his mum.

Roman recalled: “I sent her the list of questions and in the middle there was one that I’d told Reggie to properly kick off about.

Mum was shocked to say the least!

“When he heard: ‘Bollie, I hear you have a new single coming out with…’, at this point, Reggie kicks off. Throws his headphones at Bollie, they storm out and security is called. We have FaceTime all around the studio. So whoever is talking on the mic, you get a great shot of that person. Mum was shocked to say the least!”

Roman’s remorse

Roman went on to note how he continued the mischief by making out he’d texted her during the interview telling her specifically not to ask the question she asked.

He also made out like he might get fired because of the ‘dust up’.

But when Roman revealed the truth, Shirlie is said to have cried. And this left Roman feeling regretful.

“I felt a bit guilty so I took her out for dinner to make up for it. But when I took her to the studio again she wouldn’t come in just in case,” he added.

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekday evenings at 7pm.

