Si King flooded with support as he announces return to work following death of Dave Myers

Hairy Bikers fans are eager to support Si King in wake of the death of Dave Myers, especially now he’s announced his return to work.

Followers of the chef have been keeping tabs on his recent projects, including the release of a book he wrote with Dave, and have been vocal about their support.

Just last week, Si led a huge motorcycle procession celebrating Dave’s life, with countless attendees. Now, he is heading off on his own solo journey, back into the world of work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Si King back to work four months after death of Dave Myers

Chatting in a clip shared to social media, Si announced that he is returning to work. He said: “I just want to let you know that the Good Food Summer Show is here and guess what – I’m on. On Sunday 16 June I’m gonna be cooking live in the big kitchen.

“It’s a brilliant day out with plenty of producers so you can go shopping and loads to choose from. Loads of summer cooking information which is why I’m here. Oh and plus you get entry to the BBC Gardeners’ World Live show as well so there’s literally something for everybody.

“I’ll see you there. I’m really looking forward to it. Come and see us – we’ll have a laugh.”

Dave would be so proud of you.

This will be Si’s first big work commitment since the death of Dave Myers on February 28.

Si King has garnered a flood of support from The Hairy Bikers fans (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Fans send support

Of course, the Hairy Bikers fans flooded the comment section with an outpouring of support! One said: “Yey!!! You’ve got this Si! So great to see you smiling, as always!!”

Another wrote: “Enjoy yourself Si! Dave will be looking over your shoulder mind!!”

A third gushed: “Dave would be so proud of you, I’m glad your not giving up, you need to keep going and keep Dave’s memory alive, big hugs.”

A fourth praised: “I for one, is DELIGHTED to see Si plodding on. I feared he might fade into the background, after he lost his sidekick. I’m so glad we still get to enjoy Si’s bants.”

Another chimed in: “Everyone will be just wanting to come and give you a hug.”

Dave Myers died in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Si’s return to work comes after he shared that his recent book with Dave, The Hairy Dieters: Fast and Fresh, had shot to number one.

He told his followers: “Listen, it’s just a massive thank you from me and all the Hairy Bikers team for all your support for Fast and Fresh.

“I’ve just had the news that we’re number one – but not just number one in Food and Drink, we’re number one in the bestsellers chart [too].”

Read more: Dave Myers’ widow ‘tired and emotional’ in video message with Si King following public tribute

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.