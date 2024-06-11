Stacey Solomon hits back at ‘judgemental’ people: ‘It bugs me – let people do whatever the hell they want’

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon recently delivered a message for all those “judgemental” people out there. Hitting back at home-shamers, Stacey said we should let people do what they want with their own homes.

In January, Stacey spoke to House Beautiful, and they asked her for her least favourite decor trend. She said: “I don’t think there’s such a thing. It bugs me that people have an opinion on someone’s house, like if there’s not enough colour or if it’s too garish. Why have you got an opinion on someone else’s house? I don’t appreciate it. Let people be free with their own homes and do whatever the hell they want. It might not be your style and it might not be your taste, but it’s not your house.”

Stacey spoke out against people who share unwanted opinions (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s your home’

She went on to say she feels “passionately” about people judging the spaces of others. She added: “It has to support you in so many ways, whether that’s emotionally or through comfort. Who are we to tell anyone that their space isn’t what it should be? If you like the look of it, don’t think about what anyone else is doing. It doesn’t matter what the trends are, or what the rules of styling are. If it makes you happy when you look at it, that’s the only rule you should be following.

“If you like it, have whatever you bloomin’ want. It’s your home. You are the one who is walking in at the end of each day.”

Stacey helps other people with their homes on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon hosts the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out

These days, Stacey is somewhat of a decor pro. She often shares insights from her Pickle Cottage home in Essex, which she shares with husband Joe Swash and their children. The couple have Rex, Rose and Belle together, while she has sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships. She’s stepmum to Joe’s son, Harry, too.

She’s released the books Tap to Tidy and Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage, presents BBC’s Sort Your Life Out, and even has her own homeware range with George at Asda.

Earlier this month, however, some viewers were left baffled after one of Stacey’s Sort Your Life Out makeovers – which they made to a rented house, rather than one in which the participants on the show owned themselves.

