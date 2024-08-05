Chris McCausland and JB Gill have been announced as the first contestants confirmed for Strictly 2024.

After much speculation on who has signed up this year, This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle revealed on Monday morning (August 5) that actor and comedian Chris is the first celeb hitting the dancefloor next month.

He joked that his reveal was the “worst kept secret in British TV.”

Comedian and actor Chris McCausland announced as first Strictly 2024 contestant (Credit: BBC)

First confirmed Strictly contestant Chris McCausland admits he ‘can’t dance’

The 47-year-old is most known for his role as Rudi in the CBeebies show Me Too! and regularly tours the UK with his comedy career. He also currently hosts his own Saturday morning ITV chat show, The Chris McCausland Show.

Chris is blind due to a genetic disorder of the eyes called retinitis pigmentosa.

“If anybody out there is thinking – How the hell is he going to do that? – then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing. I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? Ok don’t answer that…!” he shared in a statement.

‘He’ll be great’

Fans of the show immediately reacted to the news.

“I’m so excited for this! He’s so funny,” one user wrote.

“He’ll be great. He’s learned to live life to its fullest whilst dealing with losing his eyesight. Good luck Chris,” another person shared.

“Love this guy,” a third remarked.

“Yes Chris McCausland! So glad the rumours were true. He will be great on the show,” a fourth said.

JLS star JB Gill become the second confirmed contestant

After competing and winning the Strictly Christmas special in 2012, JLS star JB has signed up to become one of the contestants for Strictly 2024.

The music chart-topper is also currently a presenter on Songs of Praise.

“I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me,” the Beat Again hitmaker shared in a statement.

“I’m raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs – I’m here to embrace it all!”

JLS star JB is the second contestant announced (Credit: BBC)

Fans are beyond excited

Former X Factor star JB being announced as the second contestant for Strictly 2024 has gone a treat with fans.

“WOW! That one caught me off guard. The 2nd member of JLS to take part in the show following Aston Merrygold in 2017. He’ll do really well!” one user wrote.

“Guys I’m so happy #Strictly,” another person shared.

“Oh my god. Leaped off my sofa. Love JB,” a third wrote.

“Ahh omg JB Gill is doing Strictly,” a fourth wrote.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey makes McDonald & Dodds debut as series comes to an end