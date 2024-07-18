Former Strictly pro James Jordan has taken to Twitter to defend himself after some controversial unearthed footage of his time on the show was unearthed.

The footage comes from James’ rehearsals with actress Georgina Bouzova back in 2006.

Unearthed footage of Strictly star James Jordan

Back in series four of Strictly in 2006, James was paired up with Casualty actress Georgina.

The pro dancer, 46, and Georgina, now 48, were eliminated fourth. That year that saw cricketer Mark Ramprakash win the Glitterball Trophy.

In the wake of the Graziano Di Prima scandal, old footage of James in rehearsals has been unearthed. It’s safe to say it doesn’t look great.

In footage of his rehearsals with Georgina, James can be heard threatening that he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her” if she forgot her moves.

Another clip shows James calling Georgina “chubby”. “He thinks that I’m a bit of a porker,” Georgina then tells the camera in another clip.

In a clip of Georgina doing sit-ups in rehearsals, James brands her a “lazy cow”. He also appears to call her “fat belly”.

Another clip shows James throwing a chair across the studio. He also told Georgina that he didn’t care what pain she was in unless she’d broken a rib.

James Jordan hits back amid Strictly abuse allegations

After the old footage was unearthed, James hit back, defending himself.

Taking to social media, he shared a snap of himself and Georgia dancing together.

“For those of you who have seen the edited BBC VT of me training with Georgina 18 years ago – yes I had hair once!!” he wrote.

“But I just wanted to reassure you that footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT,” he then continued.

“Many of the clips were not related to Georgina at all (they are not allowed to do that these days as it misrepresents what actually happened) but were included for the purpose of exaggeration,” he then said.

“The BBC thought it would be fun to put this VT together in the way they did. You can see Georgina laughing about it in the studio and in the clips… And I have never received ANY complaints from any of my celebrity dance partners in the 8 years I was on the show.”

James defends himself

James then continued. He said that if he’d actually “genuinely upset” anyone, the footage wouldn’t have been edited together like it was.

“The producers loved to paint me as the bad guy and I played along… always a perfectionist… but I would never have deliberately upset anyone and pride myself on good friendships with my celebrity dance partners,” he then said.

James then said that he suggests no one attempt to link the footage to the recent allegations made against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano.

“There is no comparison to be drawn between those awful allegations and the highly produced and exaggerated VT from the BBC archives that is featuring on social media. To be clear, I deplore bullying or abusiveness in the workplace,” he then said.

