In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, the investigation into conduct on the BBC One dance series has reportedly been prolonged after Amanda Abbington is said to have handed over further text messages for the probe.

Giovanni Pernice, 33, was part of Strictly’s troupe of dance pros since 2015. However, the popular TV star will not be part of the 2024 series.

The Beeb’s investigation, prompted following claims about Giovanni’s behaviour alongside his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda, was reportedly expected to wind up this week.

However, according to The Sun, the investigation has come in for a “dramatic intervention” and further revelations from Amanda. Giovanni has previously denied any suggestion of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

A source is said to have told the tabloid that the alleged new submission of messages may have “turned the course of the probe”.

Additionally, The Sun’s report suggests both Giovanni and Amanda, who quit the show in October and later claimed to be suffering from PTSD, ‘may not come out in the best light’.

The unnamed insider also claims the fresh disclosures have made concluding the investigation in the next few days “more difficult”.

They are said to have continued: “It has turned the course of the probe. It seemed Giovanni would be cleared but this new information has changed everything again.

“Giovanni, it seems now, did appear to step over the line of what is acceptable for a BBC ­representative but more discussions need to be had.

“Every time they seem to reach a conclusion, something else gets thrown in that throws the investigation in a new direction.”

Graziano Di Prima was recently sacked from Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

ED! has contacted Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice, and Amanda Abbingt0n regarding The Sun’s story.

A representative for Giovanni declined to comment.

A BBC spokesman said: “As we have said before, we will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation.”

Last month fellow pro dancer Graziano Di Prima was sacked following claims of gross misconduct. Amid the Strictly investigation, he’s been accused of kicking, hitting, and spitting at Zara McDermott during last year’s series.

Graziano spoke out this weekend, insisting he’s “not a monster” and described the allegations as “vile” and “false”.

