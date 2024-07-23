Five Strictly pros ‘could face axe’ as BBC ‘considering big changes to line-up’ amid scandal crisis

In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, five pros are said to be ‘facing the axe’ from the BBC One dance contest.

As the pros for the upcoming 2024 series began rehearsals, The Sun claims the troupe’s most senior figures might be approaching their last hurrah on Strictly.

That’s because, according to the tabloid, bosses are considering “a cull of long-serving dancers” in the pro line-up.

The report comes following months of headlines containing allegations about pro stars’ rehearsal methods and conduct.

Graziano Di Prima, right, has been sacked from Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice, 33, will not be part of the 2024 series following claims about his behaviour alongside 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington. He has previously denied any suggestion of “abusive or threatening behaviour”.

And earlier this month Graziano Di Prima, 30, was sacked following claims of gross misconduct. He has been accused of kicking, hitting and spitting at 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Strictly latest news

The Sun reports Strictly bosses reckon allegations might be “fuelled” by “veteran” stars that reportedly feel they are “entitled and untouchable”.

Having hinted at seniority, the tabloid then identified several pros by age and how long they have been on the show.

The Sun also quoted an unidentified insider as saying the series needs “a fresh start”.

The source is said to have said: “There isn’t much they can do to change the line-up for this year’s crisis-hit show. But the feeling is that Strictly needs to make a fresh start in 2025.”

Aljaz Skorjanec is returning for 2024 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Fresh blood’

The source added about the reported changes: “It’s not a done deal. And it’s not just going to be a case of the oldest or longest-serving being shown the door. It would be a carefully considered process, with other ­factors taken into account too.

It’s not a done deal, and it’s not just going to be a case of the oldest or longest-serving being shown the door.

“The fact that the BBC are even considering making big changes and bringing in fresh blood is a sign of how keen they are to move on and make every effort to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Meanwhile, Aljaz Skorjanec, 34, is back to replace Giovanni for Strictly 2024. However, it has not been confirmed whether that change is permanent.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly Come Dancing for comment about The Sun’s story.

