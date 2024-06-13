This Morning host Cat Deeley under fire for ‘unnecessary’ remark in fashion segment

Cat Deeley has left This Morning viewers complaining today for her behaviour during the fashion segment.

Laura Puddy was on the daytime show to show viewers how to get the most out of their summer clothes. She offered tips on how people can wear their favourite summer dress come rain or shine.

However, it was Cat that caught viewers’ attention during the segment with one person accusing her of “boasting”.

Cat Deeley looked excited over the dupe bag (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

As one model walked out wearing a trench-style dress with a brown handbag, Cat exclaimed: “I’ve got that bag! But that’s the dupe of it isn’t it?”

Totally boastful and unnecessary comment from Cat.

As Laura said it was a Mango dupe of a designer bag, Cat made a noise suggesting she was excited. Cat then turned to co-host Ben Shephard and pulled an excited face.

But viewers weren’t impressed with Cat’s comments.

The bag featured in the fashion segment today (Credit: ITV)

One person said on X: “Totally boastful and unnecessary comment from Cat. Could’ve just said she has a bag just like it. Full stop. Which would’ve also been more grammatically correct than saying, ‘I’ve got THAT bag’.”

Another wrote: “Calm down Cat, its just a bag!!!”

Someone else mocked: “I’ve got the real bag because I’m a multimillionaire.”

Another said: “Cat’s reaction over a flipping bag!!! I really dislike fashion segments, always have. Wear what you feel comfy in.. not what’s ‘on trend’.”

Viewers were disgusted when a guest started eating raw chicken (Credit: ITV)

This Morning on ITV

Elsewhere, on Wednesday’s show (June 12), Cat looked horrified as a guest ate raw chicken live on air. Nebraska native Weston Rowe was discussing his diet.

During the chat, Weston consumed a piece of raw chicken, followed by some raw liver. Viewers were shocked as one said on X: “I’ve had to turn over, this man eating raw chicken almost made me throw up.”

Another wrote: “Gross, just gross. Please no one think this is a good idea.”

Read more: This Morning blasted as ‘irresponsible’ as man eats raw chicken live on show and Dr Zoe brands it unsafe

