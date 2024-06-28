This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have shared some “exciting” news for next week’s shows.

On June 27, the duo unveiled a big change via social media.

Viewers can expect to see the product of their announcement on their screens on Monday (July 1) and plenty of This Morning lovers were shocked to see the shake-up.

In the clip, shared to X, Cat and Ben showed off the programme’s very own ode to Tipping Point – a new Coin Drop machine!

This Morning presenters Cat and Ben share competition news

In the clip, an excited Ben shared: “Now then we’ve some exciting news to share with you. From next week, get ready to play a brand new competition that’s landing right here in the This Morning studio.”

Cat added: “It’s called Coin Drop, and we can give you a sneak peek of what the board looks like now”.

The pair also exclaimed that the “huge” jackpot prize is a whopping £20k! Cat and Ben joked about whether This Morning had the funds to be dealing out so much cash every day!

There’s a brand new competition coming your way and you could win up to 20K! Here’s a first look… pic.twitter.com/P2cL4DxpDT — This Morning (@thismorning) June 27, 2024

However, Ben insisted that their director had reassured them that they indeed have the funds.

The game, which is very similar to Ben’s show Tipping Point, looks to replace the popular game, Spin To Win. The This Morning official account captioned the footage: “There’s a brand new competition coming your way and you could win up to 20k! Here’s a first look..”

Meanwhile, fans of the programme took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the new addition. One penned: “At last, something to replace Spin to Win.”

Although some of the reaction wasn’t so positive. One viewer complained: “It’s getting even more worse every time!”

Another said: “Ah no I liked Spin to Win. Not that I ever entered.”

A third added: “How much money do #ITV make from encouraging people to gamble?”

The new addition to the show will appear on July 1.

