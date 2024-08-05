Following news of her sixth facial reconstruction surgery, Katie Price was pictured clutching the hand of her son Harvey as they departed from their Turkish hotel.

The procedure came with a hefty price tag – rumoured to be in the vicinity of £10,000.

Katie Price is in Turkey for another surgery (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price news: Horrific scars from latest surgery on show

The reality star was photographed donning oversized leopard-print pants paired with a white long-sleeve top.

In exclusive photos obtained by The Sun, Katie is seen leaving her hotel to get into a waiting taxi. She is accompanied by son Harvey.

Wrapped in bandages, a series of thinly lined stitches trailed around the nape of her neck and along her hairline.

Shying away behind a pair of sunglasses, Katie’s swollen features were obscured.

However, the painful recovery was evident as her face looked bloodied and bruised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trio Clinic (@trioclinicistanbul)

A week before, Katie shared details of her upcoming surgery with her social media followers, including an image of her pre-op face covered with surgical dots and lines.

Her journey into the operating room was also documented in a behind-the-scenes video clip.

Katie was spotted with son Harvey Price as she recovered from her facelift (Credit: Cover Images)

Bankruptcy and warrant for arrest

However, amid her recovery in Turkey, Katie has found herself in legal turbulence back in the UK.

Her absence at a scheduled court hearing triggered a firm response from the judge.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant,” Judge Catherine Burton declared as she proceeded to issue a warrant for Katie’s arrest.

This came after Katie missed her bankruptcy hearing last Tuesday as she had flown to Turkey for her upcoming surgery.

However, this legal hurdle did not seem to deter Katie, as The Sun reported she was busy enjoying herself at a luxury Istanbul hotel alongside her boyfriend JJ Slater.

In a recent tell-all on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show, Katie insisted that “everything is sorted” regarding her financial woes.

“To be honest, I’m not ashamed about the bankruptcy thing either.” She shared. “It can happen to anyone at any time, and I’m glad in a way when I look that everything’s happened at once because it made me sort everything out.”

