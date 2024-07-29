Giovanni Pernice declares it’s ‘the last dance’ as fans ‘gutted’ over news amid results of Strictly probe

In latest Giovanni Pernice news, the Strictly Come Dancing pro has warned fans about “the last dance”.

Italian dancer Giovanni will not feature in the 2024 series of the BBC One dance contest, having not been announced in June as part of the forthcoming run’s line-up.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old is awaiting the results of a BBC investigation, following allegations about his conduct.

The results from the probe are expected imminently – and BBC bosses are said to be keen to “move on”.

But with reports suggesting Giovanni may switch to ITV and head Down Under to take part in I’m A Celebrity, he’s also shared an update on another project.

Could Giovanni Pernice be done with Strictly? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice latest news

Addressing his Instagram followers yesterday (Sunday July 28), Giovanni plugged the dates for his 2025 tour of the UK.

Billed as ‘The Last Dance’, the show will take in cities across England, Wales, and Scotland between January and May of next year.

Footage of Giovanni doing his thing on stage, accompanied by the indication it will be his “final solo tour”, had fans geed up.

But several supporters, despite being excited about seeing Giovanni perform in a venue near them, admitted the update was bittersweet for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

One admirer shared in the post’s comments section: “Gutted it’s your last show for a while. Hopefully you’ll come back but you deserve a break.”

“Why the final tour Gio? You’re still the BEST!” someone else told him.

And another crestfallen fan admitted: “I’m devastated that this is called ‘The Last Dance.'”

They went on to implore: “Please keep doing your shows.”

A ‘last dance’ for Giovanni Pernice? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile, another supporter was already looking beyond the next series of Strictly – and even Giovanni’s tour – by making it clear they hope he will one day make a comeback to the show he’s been part of since 2015.

“Cant wait till the day you return to Strictly,” they wrote.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tipped for major I’m A Celebrity ‘appearance’ as he’s branded a ‘godsend to any broadcaster’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.