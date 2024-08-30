Katie Price has documented her latest aesthetic tweak in a series of snaps shared to social media over the past few weeks, showcasing facial tape, bandages and swelling.

Despite the star flaunting naturally stunning features, over the past decade she has had a number of similar procedures to change the way she looks.

Evidently, leaving her bloodied and bruised as she prepares to debut yet another new look.

But just how much surgery has Katie had? And, should the star be stopped?

Katie first burst onto the scene as Jordan in 1995 (Credit: Jacqui Andrews/ Shutterstock)

Katie Price latest procedure

Earlier this month, a swollen Katie showed off the results of her latest facelift which she had done in Turkey. The mum-of-five, formerly known as Jordan, hasn’t appeared to slow down on the cosmetic procedures, despite previously admitting she looked “horrific” due to a botched surgery.

Back in 2017, Katie had her first facelift in London, in an attempt to lift her cheeky and define her jawline. The “invisible” procedure reportedly set her back £5k and although it wasn’t a traditional procedure, the surgery used “sutures” implanted under the skin to sculpt her complexion.

In the latest Katie Price news the star has undergone even more procedures on her appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s tweaks and treatments of course haven’t ended there. Although the star had an undeniable natural beauty, which was first noticed in 1995 when she made her modelling debut, it seems she has tried a number of techniques to turn back the ageing clock. – including repeated botox treatments.

Reports state that Katie, who once stated she began getting botox at 25, has previously admitted: “I get my forehead and around my eyes Botoxed every six months and I love it. You can’t beat it.”

Katie has had a number of tweakments over the years (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Botox and tweakments

KP has also had her pout tweaked a number of times. The star has previously filmed herself getting lip fillers and documented her bleeding mouth whilst praising one of her injectors as “the best”.

Katie previously starred on Loose Women (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

The former Loose Women star has also had permanent lip liner and brows tattooed on to highlight her prominent pout and define her natural arches, which is no surprise, as Katie has a number of inkings all over her body. It’s safe to say she isn’t afraid of needles!

Earlier this year, Katie even had her bottom plumped in a Brazilian buttlift procedure, which she later admitted caused her body to be left in “bits” due to the agony.

On her recent trip to Turkey, Katie has since explained that she had the procedure reversed.

Katie is said to have endured several implant removals (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

£6k rhinoplasty

Back in 2007, KP travelled to the US to get a nose job which cost a cool £6k.

Although there hasn’t seemed to be any complications, The Mirror reports that the star has since expressed her regret.

“In fact, I liked my nose before and now. If I had a cupboard with both noses, I would alternate between them,” she reportedly stated.

Katie has also had some pretty mainstream procedures including laser eye surgery (2016) and veneers. However, KP’s smile came with an eye-watering price tag.

Katie Price has shown off her new face lift in recent weeks (Credit: Instagram)

The star once revealed she’d spent a whopping £120k on her smile due to undergoing corrective work because of a childhood accident. She claimed: “I didn’t do it for cosmetics, I fell off a skateboard and cracked my teeth when I was younger.

“They were so expensive. When I was in the US, I watched Extreme Makeover and went to see the dentist on there – $150,000 my bloody teeth cost me.”

17 boob jobs

Most famously Katie has undergone several boob augmentations including her first in 1996 taking her from a B cup to a C cup (she is also said to have had liposuction then too for the first time) and her latest due to regretting her 2120 CC implants.

Discussing her 17th boob job on The Katie Price Show podcast with sister Sophie, Katie explained in recent weeks: “I’ve got to get the train to Brussels because on Wednesday, ladies and gentleman, Miss Price gets her boobs done smaller.

“Basically, the reason I’m doing it is because one looks a bit bigger than the other and it’s dropped. So they do need doing. My cleavage bit sticks up but it should be down. So it’s more like corrective. It’s because I’ve gone big that they’ve done that so I’m going to go smaller.

“And then on the same day, after my op, get the train back.”

Katie has also undergone implant removals, veneer removals, a tummy tuck and facial threads across the years, leaving her with a very different look compared to when she first burst onto the modelling scene in the 1990s.

Consequently, Katie’s former plastic surgeon has been left fearing for her health with concerns over whether the star suffers from body dysmorphia due to the sheer amount of procedures she has endured.

Katie’s former plastic surgeon shares concerns

London-based Dr Jeya Prakash has discussed Katie’s approach to surgery, stating: “I’ve known Katie since 1996. The first time she came in wanting a breast augmentation, which I did, she was happy. She came back wanting another one, which I did. But then she came a third time, and I said no, because she seemed to have an addiction to surgery with what she wanted to do. She’s a small, petite lady. I always tell her that a squirrel shouldn’t have elephant breasts.”

He also claimed that he had previously turned her down when she tried to get a facelift in 2022.

“I said she doesn’t need a facelift. Then she went to other places where people didn’t look after her health, they looked after her image. Health is very important.”

Discussing Katie’s recent facelift he said: “I have one patient, she’s 80 years old and she’s had three facelifts. The first one I did when she was 50. The second one I did when she was 65. Then when she was 80 – three months ago. She is fit and healthy. The health of the patient is the most important thing. Ideally, a patient would spread out their lifts 15 years apart to give their body the chance to recover and heal.”

