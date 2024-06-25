Reality TV star Katie Price has recently set the record straight about news claims that her new neighbours are less than thrilled with her moving into the area.

The 46-year-old recently downsized from her Mucky Mansi0n and moved into a four-bed house in Sussex. However, articles have claimed that Katie’s new neighbours have reacted poorly to their new arrival.

In the media, it was reported that some neighbours were even considering selling their homes.

Katie Price news

The TV personality tackled these claims head-on during an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

In a snippet posted earlier today, Katie and co-host and sister Sophie discussed the rumours.

“They put a story up saying that all my neighbours hate me and a lot of them are like talking about putting their house up on the market because I’ve moved there,” she complained.

But according to Katie, the reality couldn’t be more different. She went on to explain her actual experience with those living nearby.

She said: “But I’d like to say I’ve got lovely neighbours because they’ve all given me cards, been round, introduced themselves, and I’ve got lovely neighbours, and I l0ve it that they’ve welcomed me there.”

The former model concluded her defence with a defiant remark: “So up yours media. Another **** story.”

Fans react

Fans of the star took to the comments to share their support.

“When I read that story online that’s exactly what I thought! What a load of ****,” one fan fumed.

“Don’t worry @thekatiepriceshow you’re well liked,” another shared her support for the star.

A third cheered: “Well done. Keep calling it out. Don’t let them win.”

“F the haters @katieprice best of luck in your new home,” a fourth commented.

Katie Price on plastic surgery

Meanwhile, the I’m A Celebrity alum has recently announced her intention to go under the knife yet again.

Katie is famous for her countless plastic surgeries – which include a facelift and multiple boob jobs.

In a new interview with MailOnline, the star gushed about wanting to be a “Bratz doll”.

“It’s my body and I do what I want to do. That’s how it should be, our body, your choice,” she defended herself. She also revealed she is planning to have a 17th boob job and a sixth facelift.

