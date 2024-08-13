They danced together in 2022, and now Kym Marsh has responded to allegations made about Graziano Di Prima in the Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

Graziano, 30, left the show in July after it was alleged he “kicked” Zara McDermott in rehearsals.

But 48-year-old Kym – who finished in sixth place with Graziano in the competition – has now spoken out.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the new series kicking off next month, Kym said: “I’m reluctant to talk too much about someone else’s experience.

Kym competed on Strictly alongside Graziano in 2022 (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Kym Marsh ‘surprised’ by Strictly Come Dancing scandal

“I had one of the best times of my life doing that show and it was amazing. I didn’t have any experiences like we’ve heard. It definitely, definitely did not represent what I had experienced, no.”

When asked if she was surprised to hear the allegations made against Graziano, she simply said: “Yeah.”

Kym said she’ll “always have tremendously fond memories”.

Meanwhile, the former Hear’Say singer’s comments come after Graziano spoke out himself over the weekend.

Sitting alongside his wife Giada Lini, he told MailOnline he “didn’t deliberately hurt anyone”.

Kym and Graziano finished in sixth place (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Graziano Di Prima speaks out

He continued: “I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

Graziano added that the allegations are “vile” and “false” and have “ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally,” adding that he is having “ugly thoughts” in regards to his mental health.

Discussing the alleged ‘kicking’ incident, Graziano said: “The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show.

“I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on.”

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up has finally been revealed in full – with just six female celebrities taking part, compared to nine men.

Toyah Willcox, Dr. Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas and Sam Quek will all be taking to the dancefloor.

Meanwhile, Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean, Nick Knowles and Paul Merson complete the line-up.

