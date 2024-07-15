Michelle Keegan has blasted heatwaves to her Instagram fans as she shared sizzling snaps of her soaking up the blazing sun on a lavish holiday in Spain.

The 37-year-old’s followers dashed to heap reactions as she posted shots of her in a tight olive coloured Orfila Bee bikini in Mallorca.

Michelle and Mark on holiday

It comes as she and husband Mark Wright, also 37, spent a week in the small coastal village of Deià, located on the northern side of the island.

In the first shot, she is flaunting her toned abs on the deck of a luxurious-looking speedboat.

Another picture shows the Ten Pound Poms star sitting on a beach wall with her bronzed right leg crossed on her left and looking down towards her hat.

Michelle is enjoying a Spanish getaway (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan on Instagram

She simply wrote in the caption: “All the good stuff.”

Hundreds did not hesitate to say how great the brunette beauty looked. One person said: “You’re a talented, elegant, beautiful woman, inside and outside.”

Another wrote: “You look perfect. I hope you are having a great time!”

And a third penned: “Love the bikini. You would be awesome as a bond girl.”

Her former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley, 40, put four fire emojis.

Mark and Michelle have been soaking up the sun (Credit: Cover Images)

Mark Wright on Euros 2024

Even though the beautiful couple, who wed in 2015, adore the country, Mark jokingly made his point clear that his thoughts and emotions will be focused on England for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

However, it ended in heartbreak for millions of Brits as the Three Lions failed to reign victorious in Germany as Spain triumphed 2-1.

In a caption underneath the sweet snaps of him and Michelle posing in front of a luxurious yacht, as well as a solo picture of Mark by the sea, he said: “I love ya [Spanish flag emoji] but Sunday, I won’t [English flag emoji].”

This past year, Michelle has had big success with Netflix thriller Fool Me Once, which follows ex-soldier Maya Stern – played by the actress – grieving for her husband when she finds him on a nanny cam speaking to their young daughter in her house.

She also filmed the second series of BBC drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia earlier this year.

