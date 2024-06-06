A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shares plans for ‘cosmetics and homeware’ range

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared her big career plans away from the Channel 4 show.

Since 2004, Jasmine has been a regular on the beloved property programme. The 48-year-old joined right at the start, along with the late Jonnie Irwin.

But it seems Jasmine has plans to switch things up in a major career move.

The TV star has shared some big career plans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine teases future career plans

As well as being a regular on telly screens, Jasmine also has a fashion line with Cotton Trader. And she is keen to expand on this away from A Place in the Sun.

I would love to do a homewares range

Talking about what she would like to do in the future, Jasmine said “I would like to do a cosmetics range, a vegan cosmetics range. I would love to do a homewares range.”

Jasmine says ‘there’s lots of things’ she would love to do

Adding to the Express, Jasmine recalled how she used vegan sustainable ethical homewares when she was renovating her house – and it seems to have inspired her.

Whether or not I ever get the time…

She said: “So it would just be nice to have all of that in kind of one place.’

The mum-of-two went on: “So there’s lots of things I’d love to do but whether or not I ever get the time…”

Jasmine Harman broke down in tears as she spoke about Jonnie Irwin (Credit: ITV)

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine on Loose Women

It comes as Jasmine broke down in tears on Loose Women last week as she reflected on the death of her late colleague Jonnie Irwin.

Jonnie sadly died back in February, aged only 50, following a battle with lung cancer that went on to spread to his brain.

As a montage of photos of Jonnie and Jasmine together was played on Loose Women, Jasmine became immediately emotional, confessing: “Looking at these old photos chokes me up, of course.”

She went on to movingly discuss her friendship with Jonnie.

Jasmine Harman pays tribute to Jonnie Irwin

“It was a big break away for both of us from what we had been doing previously, going to working in television,” she said of the pair getting their big break on the Channel 4 show.

“We didn’t always film together as we were often in different countries but we used to get together at A Place In The Sun events all the time and we became really good friends, me and Jonnie. Jonnie came to my wedding.”

A Place In The Sun airs on Channel 4 on Thursday (June 6) at 4:00pm.

