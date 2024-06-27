Strictly champ Bill Bailey has undergone something of a transformation – leaving his former pro partner, Oti Mabuse, stunned.

Bill competed on Strictly back in 2020 alongside Oti. Together, they won the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly star Bill Bailey shaves his hair

Bill Bailey is known for his distinct look with his long hair and goatee.

However, the comedian and musician, 59, has undergone something of a transformation.

In a new Instagram post for his 355k followers, Bill shared a snap of his new look.

He has opted for a buzzcut, shaving off his long hair in the process.

“Had a bit of a trim for the summer,” he captioned the post, which he uploaded earlier today (Thursday, June 27).

It’s safe to say that his new look got a reaction.

Bill stunned fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Bill Bailey leaves fans stunned after shaving his hair

Plenty of Bill’s fans and followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his new look.

“May I just say…. PHWOAR!” Dawn French commented.

“I’m fairly sure that this is one of the signs of the apocalypse,” another follower joked.

“I have never been so shook by a hair cut. Suits you, but also now questioning my entire existence. Who even am I without Bill Bailey’s long hair,” another said.

“Your hair truly was a cornerstone of British light entertainment,” a third said.

Bill’s former pro dance partner, Oti, also weighed in on Bill’s new look.

“I still cannot believe this!!!!!!! UNBELIEVABLE,” she commented. Bill replied, writing: “I thought about it for our Strictly adventure but in the end there was a lot more to think about!!”

Strictly 2024 line-up announced soon?

In other Strictly-related news, head judge Shirley Ballas recently revealed that the line-up for this year’s competition is set to be announced soon.

During an interview with HELLO! magazine recently, she said: “It’s going to be absolutely off the chart.

“Just when you think the show can’t get any better, it does,” she then said.

“The celebrities will be announced, I believe, July. I think it’s coming up rather soon,” she then teased.

Not long to go now!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

