This Morning favourite Alison Hammond has landed a new panto role and her fans are over the moon.

The TV star, 49, will be returning to panto for a second year to play the Magical Mermaid in Peter Pan. The show will run from December 21, 2024 to February 2, 2025.

Alison said she’s “so excited” over the new role as she’s set to star alongside panto favourite Matt Slack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birmingham Hippodrome (@brumhippodrome)

This Morning star Alison Hammond announces panto role

A post shared to the Birmingham Hippodrome’s Instagram page read: “The news is out babs. The Queen of Birmingham, Alison Hammond is returning to the Hippodrome this year as the Magical Mermaid.

“Alison will be starring alongside Hippodrome favourite @mattslackoffical in Peter Pan opening on Sat 21 Dec. Hook your tickets now!”

Meanwhile in a statement, Alison gushed: “Birmingham… I’m back! I’m SO excited to return to the Hippodrome this Christmas in Peter Pan as the Magical Mermaid alongside the hilarious Matt Slack.

“I loved every second of Jack and the Beanstalk last year, we had so much fun, but it went by so fast that I had to come back for another.”

Alison will star in panto later this year for a second year (Credit: Cover Images)

She added: “Birmingham is home to the best audiences, and I can’t wait to see them all in Neverland soon!”

Alison’s fans were delighted by the news as one person said: “Omgggg!!! I can’t wait, so excited.”

Another commented: “Yes yes, I am coming home from Australia a day early to make sure I see you again. Loved you last year. See you in January can’t wait.”

Someone else gushed: “She was amazing last year and can’t wait to see her again in Peter Pan!!!”

Alison has become a household name over the years. She hosts This Morning on Fridays alongside her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison said she’s “so excited” to star in Peter Pan (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond news

She also hosts Great British Bake Off and took over from the late Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs earlier this year.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, reports claimed that the BBC has offered Alison with a travel show. A source told The Sun: “This is a continuing nightmare for ITV as Alison is seen by them as one of their biggest stars — but she’s increasingly working for their rivals.

“The travel show is the latest tempting offer she’s taken up, with BBC execs revelling in the fact they can put it head-to-head with This Morning. It could lead to the situation where Alison can be seen hosting the daytime magazine show on ITV while simultaneously being seen over on BBC One.”

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ over Josie and Alison hosting as they become agony aunts

Will you be watching Alison in panto? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.