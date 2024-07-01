EastEnders won’t air tonight due to Euros coverage – here’s when it’s back

In a shake up of the TV schedules this week, EastEnders won’t be airing tonight (Monday, July 1). But, when can you catch the BBC soap next?

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm, but tonight BBC One will be showing Portugal v Slovenia as part of their ongoing coverage of the Euros, whilst Wimbledon coverage takes over BBC Two.

So when will EastEnders be back on TV?

EastEnders will return on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on this week?

EastEnders will not be airing tonight (July 1) or tomorrow night (July 2) due to coverage of the Euros and Wimbledon.

Instead two episodes will air on Wednesday, July 3 at 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two. There will also be two episodes on Thursday, July 4 at 7pm and 7.30pm – again, on BBC Two.

However, episodes will continue to drop daily Monday to Thursday on BBC iPlayer.

Soap fans can get their fix on TV tonight with Emmerdale and Coronation Street instead – although both have been shifted to a slightly later time slot. Emmerdale will air at 8pm, while Coronation Street will air at 9pm on ITV.

Nugget collapses after taking steroids (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in EastEnders this week?

As the teens prepare for their boxing tournament, Denzel freaks out when he reads a sign saying there will be drug testing.

Unaware that the sign is just a deterrent, he runs off. When Nugget goes looking for him he collapses due to steroid use.

At the hospital, Nugget’s family are told that his kidneys aren’t working properly. Nugget denies taking drugs, but the doctor later confirms Ravi’s suspicions that his son has been taking steroids.

Elsewhere, Jean continues to have suspicions about Maya, when Harvey abandons their date to go and meet her.

Maya tells Harvey she is in debt and has to sell her flat to raise funds. After she leaves, Harvey finds a letter that Maya dropped and notices the address on it isn’t in the same area she told him she lived in.

Harvey goes to investigate and comes face to face with a distressed man. Will he discover what Maya has been hiding?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!