In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday August 9), newcomer John Sugden is stranded in the village… and his presence is certainly felt…

During last night’s episode, Victoria Sugden came face-to-face with a man who, she was told, could be her half-brother.

Their inauspicious meeting came about after Victoria made small talk at the funeral of an old friend of Eric Pollard‘s.

But following Pollard’s awkward – and shocking – admission Victoria and the mourning stranger may be related, John is set to stir it up again as viewers get to know him a little better in Friday’s show.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Appearing on Thursday’s Lorraine, John Sugden actor Oliver Farnworth teased his character could mystify some of the village’s residents.

Reflecting on John’s eye-opening debut earlier this week, Oliver said: “[John’s] opening gambit is pretty strong from last night’s episode and then as we can see from the clip today we find out a lot about him quite early on.

“But there’s a really enigmatic side to him as well. I’ve been filming for two months now and there’s a lot of stuff I can’t talk about. But really that is the tip of the iceberg because it’s an absolute rollercoaster.

Oliver added: “There’s a lot to come, there’s a lot to come!”

Meanwhile, John is tipped to “ruffle feathers” tonight… but who will it be getting narked off? Has he made enemies already?

John Sugden and Aaron Dingle latest

Most likely, Aaron Dingle is going to want to have further words with John at some point, following their intense introduction to one another… which included a bunk up in a van before John drove off with Aaron’s belongings!

The pair bumped into one another again in Thursday’s episode after John broke down again. He was towed back to Emmerdale by Mack. And ultimately John and Aaron shared a thump, rather than a hug, following an unlikely reunion.

But while Victoria was delighted to see John again – even if his joy was a little more reserved, although he did agree to be her guest for the night – the realisation John also shares blood links with a certain Robert Sugden will no doubt keep things lively between the new Sugden on the block and Aaron…

Also tonight

Mandy dons her mask and becomes Madame Diamante Dales as she tries desperately to solve her money troubles. But is this really the answer?

