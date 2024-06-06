Heart FM breakfast show presenter Amanda Holden has handed the microphone over to none other than telly fave Davina McCall.

That’s right, Amanda Holden has been replaced by Davina McCall… temporarily.

Amanda is embarking on a trip to Mallorca to film a new Netflix gig. Although she didn’t confirm which show she’s filming, Amanda is expected to appear on a new reality TV show with Simon Cowell. However, the programme was set to be filmed in the US.

Rest assured though, the Britain’s Got Talent judge has left her radio role in safe hands.

Amanda Holden is stepping away from her Heart radio role (Credit: ITV / BGT / ITVX)

Amanda Holden leaves Heart FM

Heart listeners were overjoyed as Amanda took to social media to make an announcement today. The radio host explained that she is heading to Mallorca. Therefore, she is taking some time away from her usual job in the studio.

Amanda told her fans how Davina will be taking the reigns and the pair posed alongside each other beaming.

The TV personality penned alongside the snap: “So thrilled the wonderful and hugely talented @davinamccall will be keeping my @thisisheart seat warm for 2 wks whilst I film my @netflix show in Mallorca.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global (@global)

Davina McCall replaces Amanda Holden on Heart

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but share their excitement! One gushed on Instagram: “Loveeee Davina.”

Another agreed: “Can she be permanent?”

Can she be permanent?

A third chimed in: “Much better! Wish it was permanent.”

A fourth said: “Welcome to the family.”

A fifth gushed: “Brilliant, we listen every morning.”

Heart’s parent company, Global, shared their praise for Davina alongside a snap of the former Celebrity Big Brother host with Amanda’s co-host, Jamie Theakston. They said: “We’re excited to reveal that presenter, podcaster and author @DavinaMcCall will guest host alongside @Jamie.Theakston on Heart Breakfast from 10th – 21st June while Amanda is filming a new TV show. Welcome, Davina!”

Davina McCall is taking over Amanda’s Heart hosting gig for two weeks (Credit: Youtube)

Davina also shared the news on her social media page. She gushed: “Yayyyyyyy!!! Well this is gonna be fun!!! Covering for @noholdenback for two weeks on @thisisheart.

“I’ve known @jamie.theakston since forever…see you Monday.”

Davina’s fans flocked to the comment section to compliment her new project. One said: “Is there nothing you can’t do??!!!”

Another agreed: “You’re gonna smash it!!!”

It comes just days after Amanda Holden revealed she is set to take over Hollywood as she embarks on a new project with Simon Cowell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina McCall (@davinamccall)

Read more: Amanda Holden risks Ofcom complaints in risque BGT dress

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.