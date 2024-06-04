Amanda Holden addresses quitting the UK as she declares she’s ‘going to take over Hollywood’

BGT star Amanda Holden has her sights set on Hollywood.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge reportedly has plans to jet off to the US for a huge new project, alongside her pal and colleague Simon Cowell.

In a bid to rival Love Island, Amanda is heading overseas to present a new show, Cheaters: Unfinished Business, in a ten-bedroom luxury villa.

Now, Amanda has revealed she is set to “take over Hollywood”.

BGT judge Amanda Holden plans to take over Hollywood

Whilst chatting to Closer at the Chelsea flower show, Amanda exclaimed: “I’m going to take over Hollywood!”

She went on to say: “Well, if it works, it could be very good. Let’s see what happens. We’re shooting it in a lovely sunny spot, so should be fun. It’s not out until next spring. It’s an amazing concept for a show – it’s all about second chances and relationships and love. It will be a great show!”

Amanda then joked: “I know what I’m talking about… I’m on my second marriage… currently!”

The star’s first marriage to comedian Les Dennis infamously ended in heartbreak, after Amanda had an affair with TV personality Neil Morrissey. Consequently, Amanda and Les divorced in the early 2000s.

Amanda has found love again though, with her producer hubby, Chris Hughes. The happy couple share two children (Lexi and Hollie).

Amanda wouldn’t be the first British celebrity to jet off to the US and start a new life, with plenty of familiar faces from our TV screens doing the same, including Simon Cowell, Cat Deeley and James Corden.

However, Amanda has quickly made it clear that it wouldn’t be a permanent move for the mum-of-two.

Amanda Holden addresses Hollywood move

The star currently lives at her reported £7million “forever home” in Surrey, making it no surprise that Amanda isn’t tempted to make a permanent move across the pond.

Amanda said of moving to the US: “I would never consider moving out to LA, I’m a Brit girl. Everyone I know who lives in Los Angeles, however successful they are, they end up coming home. You can’t beat Britain. We just bought a stunning house too, so I want to spend some time there!”

