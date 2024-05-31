Amanda Holden could be set to ruffle feathers with her most recent Britain’s Got Talent dress.

The presenter opted for a stunning, wet-look dress in a shiny, golden material last night (May 30).

Although some social media users appeared to praise the unique number, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Amanda also garnered some negative attention.

The star has previously been the target of countless Ofcom complaints about her attire…

Amanda Holden stunned in a gold dress (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden sports racy dress on Britain’s Got Talent

Online, plenty of viewers gushed over Amanda’s ensemble. One said: “Golden Holden, this dress is beautiful and you are beautiful in it.”

Another added: “It looks absolutely amazing.”

A third penned: “Amanda, you get a golden buzzer for that dress.”

However, Amanda has previously raked in negative feedback over an equally risqué outfit. In 2017, the star suffered 663 Ofcom complaints after wearing a £11,000 Julien McDonald dress.

It seems Amanda’s golden style has also attracted some bad feedback. One social media user fumed: “Not my favourite.”

Another criticised: “It’s a talent show not a fashion show.”

A third said: “What a waste of money on these dresses.”

“Four nights in and Amanda Holden still hasn’t found a bra,” another moaned. “Banging body for her age fair play, but come on now.”

“Amanda looks like when you’re on holiday and your Mrs gets straight out the shower, changed and races down to get your kid to the mini disco,” said another.

“Amanda looks as though she’s just climbed out of a swimming pool,” another quipped.

‘I will not be covered up’

Amanda has previously spoken out over backlash against her BGT dresses: “It’s all quite laughable, but all everyone seems to talk about. It’s been called another national crisis but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

Amanda’s dress raked in some feedback (Credit: ITV)

Despite backlash, Amanda has previously made it clear that she stands by her style choices. She told Tyla, she said: “I dress for myself and I’ve always dressed for myself and I really enjoy fashion and I’m okay with it is all I’ll say.”

“I don’t lose any sleep over it and I never set out to offend anybody. But I think these days you’re unable to not offend – there’s no way of winning. So you have to stay true to yourself and wear what you want.”

