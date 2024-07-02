Tipping Point, hosted by the beloved Ben Shephard, has been a favourite game show among ITV viewers for many years.

But there’s apparently a secret about the programme that viewers might not be aware of.

According to Ben, there’s a secret on the show surrounding its machine…

Ben has hosted Tipping Point since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point secret

In a 2023 interview, Ben was asked to share a strange fact that no one else knows about.

On Tipping Point the machine has a name, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy.

He told Essex’s Muddy Stilettos: “That’s a hard one, as I’m an open book. I can play the piano and have a degree in dance, but everyone knows that already.

“On Tipping Point the machine has a name, but I’ve been sworn to secrecy, so that’s not much help, either!”

Oh Ben!

Apparently, the Tipping Point machine has a name… (Credit: ITV)

When pressed further on a fact, Ben was asked what annoys him at work or at home.

He admitted: “Annie cannot load a dishwasher to save her life. There; I’ve said it. I consider myself an Olympic standard dishwasher stacker and don’t understand why she can’t do it properly. I’ll get it in the neck now, you wait!”

Ben recently addressed his future on Tipping Point after bagging the main presenting gig on This Morning. In March, Ben and Cat Deeley became the new main hosts of the ITV daytime show.

It came after the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year.

Ben and Cat joined This Morning in March 2024 (Credit: ITV)

How long Ben will remain on Tipping Point

Speaking to Bella magazine, Ben said: “I have no intention of slowing down. I am just enjoying the new job at the moment. We do have to record a lot.

“When we record Tipping Point we have to make four [shows] a day. Hopefully, I will balance it with This Morning.”

He added: “I just love making the show and I get to give away somebody else’s money, which is fabulous. It never gets boring.”

Tipping Point airs weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

